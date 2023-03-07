National treasure Helen Mirren left plenty of viewers divided following her appearance on The One Show last night (March 6).

The 77-year-old, whose career spans 50 decades, is currently on the promo circuit for her latest blockbuster Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

And on Monday, she stopped by The One Show studios alongside co-star Zachary Levi.

However, minutes into her interview, the BBC show’s fans were left rather distracted over her “embarrassing” new look.

Helen Mirren on The One Show last night

Sitting on the famous sofa, Helen and her co-star were quizzed about their new flick by hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp.

But it was Helen that stole the show thanks to her hot pink figure-hugging dress.

Amping up the style even more, she wore her white tresses in a style loosely plaited braid to the side.

It didn’t take long for viewers to share their thoughts on Helen’s latest ensemble – and it’s safe to say some were far from impressed.

Helen Mirren hair

Taking to Twitter during the episode, one person raged: “Dear Helen.. you’re not 12! You look embarrassing.”

One of Helen’s loyal legion of fans then fired back to that tweet, writing: “She doesn’t care. Why should you?”

Someone else fumed: “What the hell has Helen Mirren done to herself, that hair just doesn’t suit her.”

Another added: “That hair looks ridiculous.”

Others followers were quick to show their support to the Prime Suspect alum and showered her with compliments.

“How fabulous does Helen Mirren look??? I would never wear that colour,” gushed a smitten follower.

Another person penned: “Helen Mirren is stunning! Looking pretty in pink.”

“What is Dame Helen Mirren’s secret to staying looking so young and beautiful?” pondered a third follower.

Helen broke her finger on set

It comes as Helen revealed that she broke her finger while performing her own stunts on the set of the new Shazam! movie.

Appearing on The Graham Norton show last week she said: “I did some of my own stunts, but I broke my finger.

“I was incredibly brave and didn’t say anything or complain because I wanted to be a real ‘stunty’ person.”

