Olympic rower Helen Glover stars in The Mother of All Comebacks on BBC tonight – but how many medals does she have?

Helen, 35, will come out of retirement to compete again at the Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics.

In her private life, the competitive athlete turns her expert hand to another great challenge – motherhood.

Helen Glover is set to make her sporting comeback (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How many Olympic gold medals has Helen Glover won?

Helen is no stranger to competitive sports and the Olympics are no exception.

She is a double Olympic champion, triple World champion, quintuple World Cup champion and quadruple European champion.

Her career successes make her one of the most decorated athletes in the GB Rowing Team.

Helen became a rower after taking part in a talent finding and development initiative funded by the National Lottery.

She started rowing in 2008 and within four years won a historic gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Helen then paired with female partner Heather Stanning. The duo became the first British female rowers to successfully defend an Olympic title, winning gold at Rio 2016.

She returned to Team GB in 2021 with the goal of being the first mother to compete for the GB Rowing Team.

Is Helen Glover married? How many children does she have?

She is indeed married to TV naturalist Steve Backshall. The pair announced their engagement back in 2015. They met at a Sport Relief event in 2014.

On September 10 2016 the couple got married at beauty spot Piskies Cove in West Cornwall.

Helen Glover with husband Steve Backshall and their children (Credit: Paul Taylor/Cover Images)

The duo then announced that they were expecting twins in March 2018.

However, tragedy struck and in April 2018, Helen revealed that one of her babies had died. She said that she and Steve were “hopeful for the remaining baby to arrive [that] summer”.

On July 24 2018, Glover announced that she had given birth to a baby boy, Logan James David Backshall.

They then added to their family on January 16 2020 when she gave birth to twins – son, Kit Nathan Newlyn Backshall, and daughter, Willow Bo Backshall.

Helen has joined her Team GB colleagues in training for the major sporting event in Tokyo ahead of the competition commencing on July 23.

Rowing fans will also be able to see the story of her journey on the road back to professional sports in a special show dedicated to her story on BBC1 tonight (July 19).

Helen Glover: The Mother Of All Comebacks is on BBC1, July 19 at 10.35pm.

