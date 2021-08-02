Heather Bone brought This Morning viewers and host Ruth Langsford to tears as she appeared on the show today (August 2).

Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes welcomed Heather to the show to chat about her Wake Me Up Before I Go Go party, which took place over the weekend.

Heather has terminal breast cancer and, as well as telling viewers about the party, she also offered an update on her health – with Ruth looking visibly upset.

Heather Bone appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Heather say on This Morning today?

Speaking about her party, Heather said: “It was fantastic. Everyone turned up in wigs. It was nice to see people I haven’t seen for quite a long time.”

“Was it happy, emotional or both?” Eamonn asked?

“It was everything all mixed up,” Heather – who previously won £2k for her party on This Morning – revealed.

“It was emotional, it was happy, it was nice to see work friends I haven’t seen for a while. It was really nice.”

‘You have very little time left’

Ruth then asked Heather how she was feeling.

“Yesterday I spent the whole day in bed,” she revealed.

“My mobility when Alison [Hammond] came round, I could walk about 10 steps. Since then I can’t walk and my speech is slowly deteriorating as well,” she added.

“Now I’m having four carers a day,” Heather revealed.

Eamonn then asked Heather if she had a message for people who have “more time than you”.

He said: “You have very little time left and a lot of people have a lot of time.”

Tearing up and causing Ruth to do the same, Heather said: “We all say to each other do things because life’s too short, well it is too short.”

Ruth Langsford looked emotional as the chat came to an end (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about Heather?

This Morning viewers called Heather, who is 41, “a true inspiration”.

“That must have been tough for Heather, such an inspiring lady,” said one.

“Heather is the best thing to come out of this show in recent months. A true inspiration,” said another.

“Oh dear bless Heather. Good on her for getting up & getting them lashes on,” said a third.

“Partied like the superstar she is. Heather is a total inspiration,” another said.

“Certainly puts life into perspective,” another This Morning viewer commented.

“Give your loved ones a massive hug. You never know what’s round the corner,” they added.

“Aw I’m absolutely delighted to see Heather again – hope she has the best party!” said another.

“What an emotional start to the week with Heather’s story,” said another viewer sadly.

