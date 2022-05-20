Heartstopper stars in stills from the show
Heartstopper season 2: Fans thrilled as Netflix CONFIRMS second and third series

Brilliant news for fans of the coming-of-age drama

By Nancy Brown

Heartstopper season 2 has been confirmed by Netflix – and, not only that, there will also be a series 3!

The series debuted on the streaming channel in April to rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

And now it appears Heartstopper bosses have finally answered fans’ pleas for more.

Hearttsopper season 2 announcement
Heartstopper season 2 is coming and fans are thrilled (Credit: Netflix)

Heartstopper season 2 and 3 confirmed by Netflix

Netflix has today (May 20) announced that Heartstopper will return for two more seasons.

The graphic novel author and illustrator Alice Oseman returns as writer and creator, so season 2 and 3 will be just as good as the first.

Read more: Heartstopper star Olivia Colman burst into tears over reaction to her role in the show

Since the series debuted, Heartstopper weekly book sales in the States has increased by 1,700%.

The series also has a pretty much unheard of 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke have gone stratospheric since the series dropped, with the TikTok hashtag for the show now amassing over 4.3 billion views.

The series also reached the Netflix top 10 list in a whopping 54 countries.

Fans of the series are thrilled.

“OMG Heartstopper has been renewed for season 2 and 3!!!” declared one.

“So hyped for season 2,” said another.

Heartstopper is getting 2 more seasons and that’s all I care about today,” said another.

What is Heartstopper about?

Heartstopper has quickly become one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed shows ever.

Of course, fans of the series will no doubt know that the series was adapted from the graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman.

The coming-of-age drama stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke as teens Charlie and Nick.

They discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love.

Hollywood actress Olivia Colman also stars

Olivia Colman also stars as Nick’s mother – and filming has been a little emotional for the star, it has to be said.

During filming the scene, she was reduced to sobs at the emotional impact of it.

Kit told This Morning recently: “We, normally before every scene, we read it through about 50%, you don’t go 100% of the way.

“We were reading it through and suddenly Olivia just started crying.

“At first, I was thinking, God, she’s just really good, I need to step it up my game massively here, so I was really worried at that point.

“I think then other people told me afterwards that it was because it’s such a beautifully written scene and a crucial part in so many people’s lives.

“I think it really touched her.”

You can watch season 1 of Heartstopper on Netflix now.

