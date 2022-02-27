Hayley McQueen: Sky Sports News presenter explains why she got ‘upset’ on air about Ukraine

Hayley McQueen has taken to Instagram to break her silence about ‘crying’ on air over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Sky Sports News presenter concerned viewers yesterday (Saturday February 26) as she appeared to be overcome by emotion.

Hayley’s voice sounded like it was faltering following a news report concerning Ukraine and she was introducing the next segment.

She also wore a blue top and yellow skirt, which some observers believed was a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine.

Hayley McQueen on Instagram: Presenter opens up

The 42-year-old posted a lengthy explanation about ‘her emotions getting to her’ this morning (Sunday February 27).

She captioned an image of her in the studio: “I’ve covered many tragic stories on Sky Sports over the years and pride myself on remaining professional and keeping emotions in check. But for some reason yesterday really got to me.

Yesterday really got to me.

“Since becoming a mother I guess I think about the world differently and have definitely become a lot more sensitive.

“Anyhow I got a bit upset on air briefly. We started with reports on how sport is reacting to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and I’d just been watching my Sky News colleagues reporting from Kyiv.

“It was images of children escaping Ukraine, fathers saying goodbye to their children. One little girl in particular was clutching a teddy bear under each arm all wrapped up in a snowsuit and hat just like my Ayla.

“I’m a little embarrassed it got to me whilst on air but I couldn’t get the thoughts out of my head.”

Hayley also noted her outfit was “a little something” to let Ukrainians know she stands “in solidarity in the darkest of times”.

She also thanked well wishers and dedicated her thoughts to the people of Ukraine.

How fans reacted

Hayley came in for a deluge of messages of appreciation and sympathy on both Instagram and Twitter.

One follower reassured her in the comments section: “You should not be embarrassed it got to you, you should be proud you have a heart.”

“Don’t ever apologise for showing compassion,” echoed another.

And a third wrote: “Beautiful representation Hayley. We are all human… sending big love during this awful time.”

And on Twitter this morning, Hayley responded to some social media users individually.

She replied to one worried follower: “Gosh! It just got to me, never happened before. It’s all just too sad.”

And in response to another who wondered whether she had worn the blue and yellow ensemble before, Hayley said: “I did wear this very outfit one deadline day!”

