This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has come a long way since bursting onto our screens in the third series of Big Brother.

Alison may have been evicted second from the 2002 series, but her bubbly personality made her a favourite on daytime TV.

Two weeks after leaving the house, Alison was offered a job on This Morning as a showbiz reporter, and she’s been there ever since.

Alison Hammond went from Tupperware to This Morning (Credit: Splash News)

How much is This Morning host Alison Hammond worth?

Alison, 46, from Birmingham had several jobs before landing a place on Big Brother in 2002.

One of her jobs was as a manager for Tupperware.

Nowadays, though, she reportedly earns a whopping £600,000 for her contract with ITV’s This Morning.

According to Idol Networth Alison is worth around £1 million.

How else has Alison made her fortune?

As well as presenting Friday’s This Morning with Dermot O’Leary and appearing on Loose Women, Alison has worked as an actress.

Her credits include Hollyoaks, Doctors and children’s television series The Dumping Ground.

She boosted her earnings by becoming the face of online bingo site Crown Bingo in 2008.

But reality TV is where Alison has appeared most.

Viewers have also seen her on Celebrity Fit Club, Sugar Free Farm, Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Bake Off and I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here!.

Basically, if there’s a celebrity show that springs to mind, the chances are Alison Hammond has been on it.

Amanda Holden taught me a bit about sex appeal!

Add to the mix her hit show her Saturday night hit show I Can See Your Voice with Amanda Holden pulling in a peak of 5.1 million viewers and she’s doing okay for a BB reject.

Alison Hammond on I Can See Your Voice with fellow panelist Amanda Holden (Credit: BBC)

The Sun reported how Alison revealed Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda taught her about “sex appeal”.

She told Notebook magazine: “She brought a wealth of experience.

“She didn’t really teach me about that but she taught me how to show a bit more leg!

“You know, sitting down and how to edge the skirt up a little bit. She taught me a bit about sex appeal!”

Is she married?

Alison has been married in the past to cab driver Noureddine Boufaied but the pair divorced.

They share 16-year-old son Aiden, who Alison lives with in Birmingham.

It’s not clear when their marriage ended, but in 2014 she got engaged to single dad and security guard Jamie Savage after meeting online.

Sadly it wasn’t to be and, in 2017, she said the agony of their heartbreak had put her off finding love again.

“We split up. It’s the worst news ever. I don’t think I want anyone else now,” she said.

The former cinema worker was briefly involved with audio technician Ben Kusi who she met on Celebs Go Dating earlier in 2020.

Alison is currently believed to be single.

No wonder she’s always smiling, Alison earns quite the pay packet (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning hosts Alison and Dermot clash?

At the start of the year, Alison and Dermot took over the This Morning Friday morning slot from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

The former X Factor presenter admitted in a recent interview he and Alison “annoyed” each other when they first worked together.

It led to a frank conversation once the cameras stopped rolling.

Dermot told The Sun at the time: “We both did something that the other didn’t like – nothing major – but after it happened we looked at each other, and I said: ‘You didn’t like it when I did that, did you?’ And she said no, she didn’t.

And I said: ‘Okay, well I didn’t like it when you did that thing.’ We both laughed, because now we knew.

“If you’re doing live telly with someone you don’t trust, it doesn’t work. Now she’s like a sister to me and we’ve got each other’s backs.”

What’s next for the presenter?

Alison will appear on This Morning every Friday alongside Dermot.

She and Dermot recently celebrated the show scooping the Best Daytime Programme Award at the National Television Awards.

The BBC also confirmed it has commissioned a second series of I Can See Your Voice.

It is expected to air in April 2022.

