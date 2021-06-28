Sue Barker CBE is British tennis living legend who continually provides coverage during the Wimbledon season.

Unceremoniously axed from A Question of Sport this year, Sue is still commentating for the BBC during Wimbledon 2021.

So how old is Sue now? Did she win Wimbledon? And is it true she once dated Sir Cliff Richard?

We answer these questions and more below….

Sue Barker is synonymous with Wimbledon coverage (Credit: SplashNews)

How old is Sue Barker?

Sue is 65. She was born on April 19, 1956.

Has Sue Barker even won Wimbledon?

Sue has not won Wimbledon. However, during her illustrious tennis career she won the Grand Slam singles title at the 1976 French Open.

Once ranked number three in the world amongst tennis singles, she is one of the UK’s best British tennis players ever.

Sue Barker has left A Question of Sport (Credit: BBC)

Why did Sue Barker leave A Question of Sport?

Sue Barker was axed rather than left A Question of Sport.

In September 2020 it was announced that she would be leaving the show after 24 years.

Team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell were also let go.

However, it was the BBC’s decision and not theirs.

Each expressed their disappointment in the news.



With Sue said at the time: “I’ve absolutely loved my 24 years fronting A Question of Sport, it’s been my dream job.

“But I understand the BBC want to take the show in a new direction and I’m sad to say goodbye.”

At the time the BBC released the following statement: “We would like to thank Sue for her enormous contribution as the show’s longest reigning host over the last 24 years, and Matt and Phil for their excellent team captaincy.”

“Together they have ensured A Question of Sport remains a firm favourite with the BBC One audience.”

Who is Sue married to?

Sue has been married to landscape gardener and former policeman Lance Tankard since 1988.

They first met when she was working as a tennis coach in Portugal and Lance was on holiday.

Lance has always stayed out of the limelight and when Sue isn’t working she enjoys a quiet life with him in the country.

Did Sue Barker date Cliff Richard?

Sue and Sir Cliff Richard briefly dated in 1982. Cliff even flew to Denmark to watch her play tennis.

The media made a big thing about it at the time, but it fizzled out within months.

Cliff has gone on to say that he did love Sue but just not enough to want to marry her.

In one interview he said: “I seriously contemplated asking her to marry me, but in the end I realised that I didn’t love her quite enough to commit the rest of my life to her.”

Sir Cliff Richard and Sue Barker dates in the early 1980s (Credit: SplashNews)

Does Sue Barker have any children?

Sue doesn’t have any children. Sue and Lance live in the Cotswolds where they have several rescued dogs.

