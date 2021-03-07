John Thomson guest stars in McDonald & Dodds this weekend, but who does he play? And is the actor married in real life?

The performer made his name in comedy sketch shows, before becoming famous as Pete Gifford in Cold Feet.

But his fame came at a price – and his turbulent love life and battle with alcoholism also made the news.

Here’s everything you need to know about the McDonald & Dodds star.

John Thomson as Jimmy Daly in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

John Thomson McDonald & Dodds: Who does he play?

John Thomson is Jimmy Daly in McDonald & Dodds on ITV1.

Jimmy, the chairman of Bath Eagles rugby club, throws a party at his house for some of the players.

The boys go out for drinks before the party but one of the players dies and is found dead near the railway tunnel.

John says: “Behind Jimmy’s back, people think he is a bit of a joke. He is a bit ‘new money’, a Flash Harry.

“He fancies himself as a bit of a Lothario, but his geeky, nerdy side lets him down.”

John has previously worked with both Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia before.

John and Jason starred together in Trollied, while Tala played John’s daughter in the CBBC series Scream Street.

Tala also appeared in Cold Feet, but did not share any scenes with John.

John Thomson McDonald & Dodds: What else has he starred in?

Most recently, John was revealed to be the Bush Baby on The Masked Singer, but he’s been performing for more than three decades.

John made his name in comedy, before embarking on a respected career in more serious roles.

He appeared alongside the likes of Paul Merton, Harry Enfield, Reeves and Mortimer and Steve Coogan in various comedy sketch shows.

John later voiced several Spitting Image puppets, including Jeremy Paxman, Paul Gascoigne and Norman Lamont.

After a seven episode stint as Ken in Men Behaving Badly, John’s part in The Fast Show made him one of the most recognisable faces in the UK.

Having proven his comedic talents, John went on to portray Terry Corlette in Blackpool, Charlie Darling in New Street Law, Nigel Pearson in Kingdom and Jesse Chadwick in Coronation Street.

He’s popped up in Waterloo Road, Death in Paradise, Casualty and Brassic.

John has portrayed Pete in Cold Feet from 1997 to the current date.

John Thomson appears in McDonald & Dodds but is he a suspect? (Credit: ITV1)

How old is John Thomson?

John was born Patrick Francis McAleer on April 02 1969.

He is currently 51 years old.

Where is he from?

John was born in Walkden, Salford in Lancashire.

His mum Mary McAleer gave him up for adoption six weeks after his birth.

He was adopted from the Catholic Children’s Rescue Society by Andrew and Marita Thomson, a businessman and a bookseller from Didsbury.

John Thomson was Bush Baby on The Masked Singer series two, fooling all of the judges! (Credit: ITV1)

John Thomson McDonald & Dodds: Has John lost weight?

John admits he’s recently been on a weight loss diet.

Talking about working in a Covid-secure environment, he said: “You had to pre-order your food weeks in advance.

“Fortunately I was on a diet so I just ordered a lot of salads.

“I’ve been doing the Paleo, caveman-style diet and it really works for me.

“I haven’t really lost weight, but I’ve toned up and my muscle mass has improved massively!”

The actor also admitted it was during the wardrobe fitting for McDonald & Dodds that he realised he wanted to lose weight.

He adds: “I couldn’t get into a pair of 36 waist trousers, so I was like, ‘Right, that’s no good’.

“So I started doing the Paleo diet, which is more of a lifestyle than a fad diet, and I managed to get down to a 34 waist.”

John Thomson’s personal battles / scandals

John has been open about his battles with alcoholism, but he’s been sober for more than a decade now.

He says: “I don’t drink and I haven’t done for 14 years so, in a way, I went into lockdown 14 years ago!

“I have got the tools to deal with [lockdown], because I don’t go to pubs, I don’t go to clubs, I don’t socialise in places where there is alcohol.

“I got used to time alone with books a long time ago – I love to read and play video games, so there are so many things at my fingertips that I can turn to.”

In 2002, John admitted cheating on his girlfriend with two fans.

He was involved in the threesome after a party during filming in Australia.

He confessed to his girlfriend, Sam Sharp, after returning to Britain, but they went on to marry.

John has also admitted to suicidal ideation after his life spiralled into drink and drugs, and his work dried up.

He has had several spells in The Priory.

John Thomson as Pete with the rest of the Cold Feet series eight cast (Credit: ITV1)

Is John Thomson married? Does he have kids?

John has been married and divorced once.

He married longtime girlfriend Samantha Sharp in 2005.

They went on to have two daughters – Olivia, born 2002, and Sophia Melody, born 2010.

They divorced in 2015.

At the time, they said they were “still friends” and their two daughters remained their “absolute priority”.

He admits he has dabbled with online dating, but is currently believed to be single.

McDonald & Dodds series two, episode two

A birthday weekend away goes devastatingly wrong when Angela and four of her friends travel down from Glasgow to celebrate in Bath.

They meet a rugby player during the course of the night, but he turns up dead the next day in mysterious circumstances.

The partygoers all become suspects as McDonald and Dodds investigate what appears to be a case of murder.

Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia star, with guest appearances by Sharon Rooney, John Thomson, Natalie Gumede and Shelley Conn.

McDonald & Dodds series two, episode two, airs on Sunday March 07 2021 at 8pm on ITV1.

