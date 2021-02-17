Jodie has been in Holby City over the last few months. But has Jodie left Holby City for good?

Last week, Jodie returned to the hospital to tell Sacha she was pregnant with their child. However when she saw the mental health nurse Lucky, she fled the hospital.

In an attempt to help find her, Dom went out in Sacha’s car looking for her. But she soon called Sacha to tell him she would be raising their child alone.

Sian has played Jodie over the last couple of months (Credit: BBC)

On the phone, Jodie stepped out into the road into the path of Dom. Dom swerved to avoid her but ended up knocking her down before crashing into a skip full of scaffolding poles.

In last night’s episode of the BBC medical drama (Tuesday, February 16) viewers saw the aftermath of the car accident.

Jodie and Sacha were engaged (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who plays Peter Beale in EastEnders? Who is actor Dayle Hudson?

Dom had been rushed into surgery after being impaled on a pole.

Meanwhile Jodie also needed surgery and Sacha was shocked when Jodie’s mother turned up at the hospital, as Jodie had told her she was dead.

Jodie was heartbroken when she found out her baby had died (Credit: BBC)

During surgery Jodie’s baby ended up dying. When Jodie started to come around, she overheard her mother on the phone explaining Jodie was in a bad place mentally and had just lost her unborn baby.

Devastated, Jodie fled the room. However Lucky soon found her and they took Jodie away to be sectioned.

Has Jodie left Holby City? What did Sian Reece-Williams say?

Whilst it wasn’t revealed in the episode if this was the last time Jodie would be seen, Sian Reece-Williams confirmed it was her last episode as Jodie.

She wrote on Twitter: “Thanks, Holby. I had an absolute blast.”

Thanks, Holby. I had an absolute blast. 👋👋👋 — Sian Reese-Williams (@Reese_Williams) February 16, 2021

Her followers commented on the post saying they were sad to see Jodie go, but praised Sian for her performance.

One wrote: “Omg I didn’t realise that was your last episode. What an amazing last episode for you. Have loved watching you!”

Sian said farewell to Holby (Credit: BBC)

Read more: When is Welsh crime drama Hidden with actress Sian Reece-Williams who plays Jodie back in Holby City?

A second commented: “You were brilliant. The amount of feeling Jodie has brought out in viewers shows what a great portrayal it was.”

A third added: “Loved seeing you in Holby. Great acting. Hope it won’t be long before we see you on TV again.”

Holby City airs on Tuesdays on BBC One at 5.50pm.

Did you watch last night’s episode of Holby City? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.