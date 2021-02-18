Chris Eubank lays his life bare on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on ITV tonight, from his career to wife and family.

During the hour-long interview, former boxer Chris breaks down as he remembers putting an opponent into a coma.

And that’s not the only controversy and scandal that has dogged the famous sportsman – there’s a sticky divorce and bankruptcy.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chris Eubank’s life and career.

What is Chris Eubank famous for?

Chris competed as a British professional boxer from 1985 to 1998.

He held the WBO middleweight and super-middleweight titles between 1990 and 1995, and is ranked by BoxRec as the third best British super-middleweight boxer of all time.

He reigned as world champion for over five years, was undefeated in his first 10 years as a professional, and remained undefeated at middleweight.

His world title contests against fellow Britons Nigel Benn and Michael Watson went down in history – although his bout with Michael ended in tragedy.

Chris is just as famous for his eccentric personality, too – his accent, sense of style and often eye-popping personal life.

In 2001, he appeared in the first series of the reality television show Celebrity Big Brother on Channel 4.

The same year, he took part in Louis Theroux’s documentary entitled When Louis Met… Chris Eubank.

In 2003, the Eubanks invited TV cameras to follow their lives for nine months for At Home with the Eubanks on Five.

In 2015, he took part in the 2015 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

He lasted 17 days and finished in 9th position.

Who did Chris put into a coma?

During a 1991 fight between Chris and Michael Watson, Michael received a near-fatal brain injury that left him in a coma and eventually wheelchair-bound.

Chris delivered a devastating uppercut, which caused Michael to fall back and hit the back of his head against the ropes.

Referee Roy Francis stopped the fight in round 12, after which Michael collapsed in the ring.

There was no ambulance or paramedic at the event and the fallen fighter received no oxygen for eight minutes.

A total of 28 minutes elapsed before Michael received treatment in a hospital neurosurgical unit.

He spent 40 days in a coma and had six brain operations to remove a blood clot.

After regaining consciousness, he spent over a year in intensive care and rehabilitation and six more years as a wheelchair user.

Chris describes the catastrophic incident as “the only thing I regret in my career”.

During Michael’s recovery from the bout in 1991, he and Chris became friends.

Chris accompanied Michael for the final mile of the 2003 London Marathon, which Michael completed in six days to raise money for charity.

Where is Michael Watson now?

Michael sued the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) for negligence and won damages, reputedly of around £1 million.

In February 2017, Michael and his carer, Lennard Ballack, were victims of a carjacking in Chingford, London.

Michael suffered flashbacks and seizures after the event.

A judge sentenced the two attackers to 16 years in prison for their part in the attack and other crimes.

Michael actually sits in the audience during the filming of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories and features on the show.

Watching Chris become tearful about the horrifying accident, Michael tells Chris: “It’s okay, let’s move on. Peace and love.”

Is Chris Eubank married?

Chris and his first wife Karron married on December 23 1990 in Brighton.

They had four children – Christopher, Sebastian, Emily and Joseph.

Chris also has a son Nathanael Wilson.

Karron petitioned for divorce in August 2005.

In September 2014, Chris married his manager Claire Geary in Las Vegas, but the couple divorced in 2017.

She accused him of being “a cheat, a fake and a liar”.

She said at the time: “I suspect he cheated on me. He told me I was stupid and naive to think a man could stay faithful in a monogamous relationship.

“He is a prancing, poetry-spouting moron.”

Chris denies betraying Claire.

Who is Chris Eubank’s son?

Chris’ son, Chris Eubank Jr., is also a professional boxer.

He has held the WBA interim middleweight title since 2019 and previously held the same title in 2015.

At the age of 16, Chris Jr and his brother Sebastian moved to the United States to live with a guardian named Irene Hutton.

This was done to help them gain dual citizenship without the need to marry, and to enhance their prospects of sporting careers.

Chris Eubank: The scandals

Chris’ personal life has been dogged by scandal.

He lost control of his car on the London to Brighton road in 1992, and was involved in a fatal collision.

The car came off the road and killed a building site worker.

He was charged and convicted of driving without due care and attention.

He was fined £250 plus £1,450 costs, and had six penalty points added to his driving licence.

In October 2003, he was arrested for protesting against Tony Blair in Parliament Square, Westminster, in his truck.

In 2005, Chris was convicted of taking a beer lorry without consent.

Chris was arrested in February 2007 outside Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall for a suspected breach of the peace after driving through central London in his truck.

Months later, he was charged with making an unlawful anti-war protest after parking his seven-ton truck outside Downing Street.

Richard Hillgrove, Chris’ own public relations advisor, sacked him in 2006 for being “too eccentric”.

Chris owed £1.3 million in taxes and was declared bankrupt in November 2009.

How old is Chris Eubank?

Christopher Livingstone Eubank was born on August 8 1966 in Dulwich, London.

He is currently 54 years old.

Chris lived in Jamaica from two months to six years old.

On his return to England, he lived in Stoke Newington, Dalston, Hackney and then Peckham, in a largely impoverished environment.

He studied at Thomas Calton Secondary School in Peckham, but was suspended 18 times in one year and later expelled.

As a teen, Chris made a fresh start in New York, battling drug, alcohol and shoplifting addictions to develop a passion for boxing.

Chris Eubank on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories

The former Middleweight and Super Middleweight Champion of the World discusses his career highs and lows.

Chris becomes emotional while reliving the Michael Watson fight.

The former boxer also discusses his accent and showmanship, his divorce and bankruptcy.

He also discusses his legendary victory in 1990 over fierce rival Nigel Benn, his marriages, and the success of his son, Chris Eubank Jr.

Chris opens up about his elder twin brothers Peter and Simon Eubanks, who were also boxers.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Chris Eubank airs on Thursday February 18 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

