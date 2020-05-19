Harry’s Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh viewers in tears over Neil 'Razor' Ruddock's health issues

ITV viewers were in tears last night as they watched footballing legend Neil 'Razor' Ruddock return for the second series of Harry's Heroes.

The programme sees manager Harry Redknapp assemble a team of England legends to whip into shape for a match against a squad of their German rivals.

This time around, the show - Harry's Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh - sees the lads head off on a European tour.

What happened with Neil Ruddock in Harry's Heroes?

During the first episode of the new series, aired on Monday (May 18) evening, each of the legends was told how much weight he had gained since last year's series. Neil had gained by far the most.

Neil revealed: "I went to see a specialist cardiologist a couple of days ago. My heart's sort of beating too fast, and I've only just found out. I've got to go in and he's going to... electrocute my heart. Or give me a stun in the heart and that's going to reduce it."

Razor said he wouldn't be able to train until after the procedure.

"I didn't tell anyone because it's the lads last tour," he continued, adding with a cheeky grin: "I'm not going to miss that."

But Harry warned: "He should look after himself. Stop drinking loads. Stop eating rubbish food all day and night."

He told Neil directly: "Change your lifestyle or you won't see [your kids grow up]."

Stark warnings from pals

Unfortunately, later in the episode, the lads went on a heavy boozing session, downing pints and doing round after round of shots.

Ex footballer Paul Merson, one of Neil's close pals, expressed his concern for him. They had a candid chat about Razor's behaviour after the night out, but it exploded into a row.

Paul, fighting back tears, said: "I'm scared, confused, frightened. With Neil, he's a tomorrow man. Stop tomorrow. Tomorrow never comes. It doesn't matter if you're the richest person in the world or the healthiest, you only get today."

And Neil reflected on what had happened, and how his behaviour was impacting his friends and his wife, who was there in Europe with them.

"I've just had a barney with Merse," he said. "We love each other, we've known each other since we were 16. It's alright for people you don't know telling you do this, do that.

"But when it comes from someone you love... I think that's why it hurt so much."

What did viewers think?

The emotional scenes left viewers at home in sobbing.

One said: "@RealRazor tears watching that #HarrysHeroes , hope you’re well Razor."

Paul Merson and Razor Ruddock had me in tears.

Another viewer tweeted: "Omg. I'm in tears. Watching Neil Ruddock and Paul Merson. Hope Neil Ruddock gets help. #HarrysHeroes #Razor #Merson."

A third wrote: "Paul Merson and Razor Ruddock had me in tears! #HarrysHeroes #PaulMerson #RazorRuddock."

Someone else said: "In tears watching @RealRazor and @PaulMerse on #HarrysHeroes... true friendship... come on Razor... you've got this. I've followed you since watching you from Milton Road end at The Dell... happy days! Keep going."

"I'm loving Seaman and Merse on #HarrysHeroes," said a fifth. "Razor is very worrying to watch though."

- Harry's Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh continues on Monday (May 25th) at 9pm on ITV

