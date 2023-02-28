Sophie Rundle apologises to the entire nation for THAT Happy Valley scene

Happy Valley star Sophie Rundle has apologised for a devastating scene featuring her character PC Kirsten McAskill.

Who could forget when Kirsten stopped criminal Lewis Whippey who had Ann Gallagher tied up and kidnapped in the back of his van?

Tommy dramatically killed Kirsten, and, honestly, we’re still not over it!

Happy Valley’s Sophie Rundle has apologised for traumatising fans (Credit: BBC)

Sophie Rundle ‘apologises to the nation’ over her Happy Valley death

In series one of Happy Valley, Ann Gallagher thrashed around in the van to make it clear she was in the back.

But Kirsten didn’t have time to act before Tommy Lee Royce reversed his car into her, pinning her to the van.

Kirsten chillingly spoke into her police radio and said, “I think they’ve killed me,” before Tommy repeatedly ran her over again.

You’re not alone if you’re still traumatised by the scene, as Sophie Rundle herself has apologised for it!

She told The Radio Times: “It’s really stayed with people, I think because it’s so brutal. I’d like to apologise for traumatising the entire nation.

“I feel sorry for my parents who had to watch that!”

She also revealed the scene was “unexciting” in real life, as a car slowly reversed towards her and then over a sandbag.

Sophie Rundle leads the cast of new Alibi drama The Diplomat (Credit: Alibi)

Sophie Rundle stars in a new Alibi drama tonight

You can watch Sophie Rundle in slightly less traumatic scenes now in new Alibi drama The Diplomat.

It begins tonight, Tuesday, February 28 at 9pm on Alibi.

Sophie plays Barcelona Consul worker Laura Simmonds who helps British nationals in the Spanish capital.

When a young British barman named Jay Sutherland dies while working on a yacht, his father Colin becomes convinced his death was not an accident.

Laura uncovers more than she bargained for when she investigates the case, including links to organised crime.

Laura has to face that finding out the truth about Jay’s life might cost her own.

Happy Valley series 1-3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

