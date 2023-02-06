Happy Valley what happened next: Catherine Cawood and grandson Ryan five years on…

Happy Valley fans have been left in a slump after the mind-blowingly good BBC One series came to an end this weekend – but what happened next?

Writer Sally Wainwright has broken our hearts by saying they’ll never be another series of Happy Valley.

Fans have demanded a prequel to the series, to discover the backstory of Tommy and Becky.

But we’d happily watch a Catherine Cawood spin-off, following her retirement.

Maybe a travel documentary – Cawood drives the Coast sounds good to us!

Here’s what happened next after Happy Valley series 3 ended (in our dreams).

***Warning: spoilers from episode 6 of Happy Valley ahead***

Catherine Cawood visited her daughter Becky’s grave in the closing scenes of Happy Valley (Credit: BBC One)

What happened next to Catherine Cawood after the closing scenes of Happy Valley?

The last time Happy Valley fans saw Catherine Cawood, she was at her daughter’s grave.

She kissed the gravestone, before walking away, with a small smile on her face – having just heard the news that Tommy Lee Royce had died.

In a text from her former boss Mike Taylor, he had asked her: “When are you off to the Highlands?”

To which she replied: “Saturday.”

Of course, Mike then messaged her with the news that TLR was dead.

Understandably many viewers were left desperate to know what happened next to Sarah Lancashire‘s character after her trip to Scotland.

We truly believe the badass sergeant deserved a happy ending.

What we didn’t see, was a huge party thrown in Catherine’s honour to celebrate her retirement and, of course, a toast to Tommy’s demise.

Of course, she hated every minute of it, and kept sneaking outside for a cheeky fag – and an eye-roll.

The next day, hungover and wearing another brightly knitted jumper, our fave heroine jumped in her SUV and drove off with a tear in her eye.

She knew she had to get away from Hebden, and that her grandson was in safe hands.

In episode two of Happy Valley series 3, Catherine explained that she’d bought an SUV so she could “drive to the Himalayas” after her retirement.

We’re not sure exactly how Catherine was planning to get to the Himalayas on four wheels…

But, if anybody could do it, it would be our Cath.

Where would Catherine Cawood be five years on?

Ever the cop, Catherine could never quite retire.

Everywhere she stopped, she couldn’t help fixing problems.

Like a Marple with hard edges, Catherine solved crimes wherever she went before disappearing quietly the next morning before anyone could thank her…

Catherine eventually got to the Himalayas.

The hardened Halifaxer would get bored with normal retirement pursuits, but luckily there’d be a crime every week for her to solve.

Think Death in Paradise – not enough danger for Catherine to have flashbacks to her fatal showdown with Tommy, but enough to keep her on her toes.

She’s not interested in men either, way too much hassle, but she has a dog named Wankatron.

She gets regular visits from her grandson Ryan and sister Clare, whenever they can get away.

Will Ryan Cawood become a copper like his granny? (Credit: BBC One)

What’s the future for Ryan Cawood?

Five years on, and Ryan is still in training to become a copper, just like his granny.

He knows crime isn’t black and white, that there’s good and bad in everyone.

That knowledge is going to make him a brilliant cop.

He’s got a girlfriend, and he’s happy.

He lives in his gran’s house, a constant reminder of his past and what made him who he is.

He misses her, but work keeps him busy.

Darius Knezevic is in jail, but his associates are still busy on the outside.

Crime never goes away.

Happy Valley viewers know that Rob Hepworth won’t be banged up for long, so Ryan’s going to need to keep an eye on him…

What happened next in Happy Valley: Clare Cartwright

Clare still lives with her now-husband Neil, just around the corner from Ryan.

She tries to fill the gap left by Catherine, and Neil is a father-figure to Ryan.

Clare had stayed clean, and is glad that life has calmed down recently.

In fact, she could do with another cuppa right now…

Clare and Neil lived happily ever after… (Credit: BBC)

Where are the rest of the cast in Happy Valley?

If it was Sally Wainwright writing this, and not a rose-tinted Happy Valley fan, Ann Gallagher would probably have been sacked from the force for alcoholism.

But we’re going to give her the benefit of the doubt.

She’s stepped up at work, guided by the memory of her mentor Catherine.

She keeps an eye out for young recruit Ryan, her step-nephew now she’s married Ryan’s uncle Daniel.

Daniel and Ann sadly never had children of their own, but they treat Ryan like their own.

Meanwhile, Sarah’s ex-husband Richard is miserable in his marriage and wishes he’d never left Catherine.

He really should have grown a pair, and stood by his wife when she made the decision to keep Ryan.

Richard gets a postcard from Catherine occasionally, but they never say ‘wish you were here’.

He screwed up, and he knows it.

Surely he knew Catherine would always have the last laugh!

