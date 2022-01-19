Happy Valley series 3 filming finally begins as HUGE cast announcements made

Happy Valley series 3 is finally on its way as filming has now begun on the acclaimed BBC One crime drama.

Sarah Lancashire is returning as the iconic Sergeant Catherine Cawood for six new episodes.

It will, alas, be the final chapter in the West Yorkshire-set show – which first aired in 2014 – but we’ll worry about that later.

Happy Valley Series 3 cast returns

Despite his stellar Hollywood career, James Norton will reprise his role as arguably British TV’s nastiest ever bastard, Tommy Lee Royce.

Siobhan Finneran is also coming back as Catherine’s sister Clare Cartwright – whether she’ll be a shoulder or a burden this time around is yet to be seeen!

Also returning is Con O’Neill, Clare’s fellow recovering alcoholic boyfriend Neil Ackroyd.

Happy Valley Series 3 will pick up again with local business owner Nevison Gallagher (George Costigan), his daughter – and Catherine’s police colleague Ann (Charlie Murphy).

James Norton also returns to Happy Valley Series 3 as bad boy Tommy Lee (Credit: BBC)

Other returning favourites are: Derek Riddell as Richard Cawood; Karl Davies as Daniel Cawood; Susan Lynch as Alison Garrs; Rick Warden as Mike Taylor; Vincent Franklin as Andy Shepherd; Rhys Connah as Catherine’s grandson Ryan Cawood.

Rhys was actually part of the reason it has taken so long for the drama to return – writer Sally Wainwright was waiting for him to grow up to move the story on.

Amit Shah (The Other One, The Long Call), Mark Stanley (The Girl Before, White House Farm) and Mollie Winnard (All Creatures Great and Small, Four Lives) have joined the cast.

The BBC confirmed that Happy Valley would be back with Series 3 last October as Sarah Lancashire teased: “It’s time to let the dog see the rabbit.”

Siobhan Finneran returns as Catherine’s sister Clare (Credit: BBC)

What is the plot of Happy Valley Series 3?

According to the BBC blurb, Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir.

This sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

Her grandson Ryan, now 16 and still living with Catherine, has ideas of what kind of relationship he wants with his dad – his grandmother’s nemesis.

Still waging war on drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.

Are you excited for Happy Valley Series 3?