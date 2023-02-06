Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire gave her co-stars a thoughtful parting gift after the show’s series finale.

On Sunday night (February 5), the beloved BBC series came to an intense conclusion, after the final showdown between Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce.

As Catherine finally bid farewell to the police force after 30 years of service, Sarah was also made to say goodbye to the cast and crew as the series came to an end.

And to celebrate the end of the show, the leading lady bought her co-stars a sweet parting gift.

Catherine and Tommy faced off in a fatal showdown in the season finale (Credit: BBC)

Sarah Lancashire’s gift to Happy Valley co-stars

The final ever episode of Happy Valley saw Catherine and Tommy in epic and long-awaited showdown.

Tough cookie, Catherine Cawood, has been planning her retirement from the police force throughout season 3.

I’m the best copper that ever lived but Code 11… job done.

And although we never her got to see her embark on her trip to the Himalayas, we’re just grateful to see her emerge from her last day alive.

In the season finale, Catherine was finally forced to face her nemesis Tommy in her kitchen.

Thankfully the show delivered a rather satisfying end and Catherine cleared up her desk and left the police force for good, after 30 years of service.

To mark the end of the show, Sarah teamed up with The Yorkshire Soap Company to prepare a ‘special gift’ for the cast and crew.

Sarah created a Happy Valley candle for her co-stars with a label that includes quote from Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

It read: “I’m the best copper that ever lived but Code 11… job done.”

The show’s leading lady Sarah Lancashire bought the cast and crew Happy Valley candles (Credit: BBC)

Sarah made a candle for the cast and crew

Taking to Instagram, the company shared the final result of Sarah’s product.

They wrote: “Some of you may know Happy Valley is set in our home town of Hebden Bridge and filmed across the wonderful county of Yorkshire!

“Whilst filming in town we had the pleasure of welcoming the amazing Sarah Lancashire into our shop. Over the summer of 2022, we worked together on a special gift.

“From her to the entire cast and crew for wrapping the final season. A very Yorkshire Happy Valley candle.”

The also revealed that Sarah donated her police hat and shoulder numbers from season three.

This helped raise £4,500 at a charity event organised by The Halifax Ukrainian Club.

They also added: “She deserves every award possible for her work on this brilliant series. And like the whole country, we’ll be glued to the TV this Sunday for the final episode.”

