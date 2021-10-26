Happy Valley: Sarah Lancashire speaks out as BBC confirms third and final series

There’s big news for crime drama fans – Happy Valley series three is happening!

Starring Sarah Lancashire, it has won an army of fans during its first two series.

And now the BBC has delighted viewers by confirming there WILL be a third – and final – series. Here’s everything we know so far.

Everything we know about series three of Happy Valley

The BBC announced today (Tuesday, October 26) that the iconic series will be returning for a third run.

AND all the main players are back.

Sarah Lancashire returns as world-weary policewoman Catherine Cawood, Siobhan Finneran returns as her sister, Clare.

And – sure to make fans squeal with joy – James Norton is back as bad boy supreme, Tommy Lee Royce.

On the show’s return, Sarah said cryptically: “It’s time to let the dog see the rabbit.”

What do we know about series three of Happy Valley?

The BBC says that series three will begin when Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir.

This sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to her nemesis Tommy Lee Royce.

Elsewhere, her grandson Ryan is now 16 and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.

Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.

It sounds as though she’s not going to have a quiet life.

Look out for the series in 2022 (Credit: BBC)

When is Happy Valley series three going to be on?

The BBC says that the show – created and written by Gentleman jack scribe Sally Wainwright – will begin filming in 2022.

The series will contain six new episodes – the first we’ve seen for six years.

Let’s hope we get this towards the end of next year.

We can hardly wait!