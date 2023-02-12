Happy Valley star Rhys Connah presents at BRITs as fans all say same

Viewers of the BRIT Awards 2023 expressed concern for Happy Valley star Rhys Connah as made an appearance last night.

Rhys, 16, popped up during Saturday (February 11) evening’s ITV broadcast to present the International Artist of the Year gong.

Fans were thrilled to see the Ryan Cawood actor unexpectedly on their screens.

But some admitted they “felt” for Rhys over the “uncomfortable” showing, which one viewer ranked as an all-time worst BRITs moment.

Rhys Connah won acclaim for his role as Ryan in smash hit drama Happy Valley (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Rhys Connah at the BRIT Awards 2023

Telly fave Rhys was joined by Georgia May Jagger, a daughter of Jerry Hall and Mick Jagger, for the announcement.

Beyonce bagged the win, ahead of Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

But she did not appear in person at the O2 Arena in London, instead sending a video message expressing her thanks.

However, when it came to appreciation for Rhys being part of the ceremony, viewers had a mixed response.

Announcing Beyonce as the winner at the BRIT Awards 2023 (Credit: BRITs YouTube)

How viewers reacted to Rhys

One social media user claimed Rhys and Georgia did not gel together for the brief amount of time they were in front of the cameras.

Indeed, they went as far to suggest the pairing was one of the most cringeworthy to ever appear at a BRITs ceremony.

“Rhys Connah and Georgia May Jagger bagging the award for most awkward #BRITs pairing since Mick Fleetwood and Samantha Fox there,” they tweeted.

That was so embarrassing and uncomfortable.

Someone else responded by suggesting: “He really wasn’t into her at all.”

And another person replied by noting their sympathy for Rhys.

“I felt for him, that was so embarrassing and uncomfortable,” they posted.

Elsewhere on Twitter, another viewers said they detected nerves on the young star’s part.

“#HappyValley s #RhysConnah was so nervous presenting an award at the #Brits2023. Bless,” they tweeted.

And someone else chipped in, adding laughing emojis to their words: “Why is Georgia Jagger there plus you know Rhys from Happy Valley has no idea who she is #Brits2023.”

Not everyone was won over by the Georgia May Jagger and Rhys Connah presenting pairing (Credit: BRITs YouTube)

‘Living his best life’

Others were just glad to see Rhys taking part.

“Rhys Connah babe what you doing there?? #BRITs,” one surprised fan asked.

Another gushed: “Aww Rhys Connah presenting an award, we love to see it #BRITs #HappyValley.”

Similarly, another well wisher added: “It’s lovely seeing Rhys Connor at the #BRITs! #Brits2023.”

And yet another viewer said: “Rhys Connah living his best life, bless him! And why the hell not #HappyValley #BRITs.”

