Happy Valley finale: Just 10 reet good tweets about West Yorkshire’s finest

Twitterati did GOAT crime show proud

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

The Happy Valley finale aired last night (Sunday, February 5), bringing an end to one of the most popular BBC dramas of recent years – and the tweets did not disappoint.

Plenty of viewers were tapping away during and after the finale – and some of their tweets were hilarious!

This story will contain spoilers as we sift through to the best

Sarah Lancashire in the Happy Valley series finale
The Happy Valley finale aired last night (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley finale airs on BBC One

Last night saw the final episode of Happy Valley air on BBC One.

The finale saw Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s story finally reach its end, with both Sarah Lancashire and James Norton in fine form.

Sarah and James received widespread praise for their performances.

Many were even calling for them to “win all the awards”.

The series finale also wrapped up the storyline involving Rob Hepworth, Faisal Bhatti, and Darius Knezevic.

There were thousands upon thousands of tweets praising the finale.

There were also thousands of funny tweets about it too.

Tommy Lee Royce stood outside in the Happy Valley finale
Tommy’s story ended last night (Credit: BBC)

The funniest tweets from the Happy Valley finale

Here are some of the funniest tweets from last night’s finale.

“I could watch a whole extra hour of Catherine and Tommy screaming “no YOU [bleep] off!” at each other,” another Happy Valley viewer wrote.

“Can’t stop laughing imagining an American watching that Happy Valley finale. Not a gun in sight and two people screaming “you [bleep]” at each other over a kitchen table. Incredible,” another fan tweeted.

More funny tweets from the final episode

The funny tweets didn’t stop there though!

“Biggest shock from that finale was finding out that there was actually nothing dodgy about Neil,” another viewer said.

“If James Norton could play a non-psychopath next so people don’t feel uncomfortable being attracted to him on screen that’d be great,” another fan of the show joked.

“I already feel sorry for any drama or actress up against Happy Valley and Sarah Lancashire at next year’s BAFTAs. Forget it. It’s over. You haven’t got a chance,” another tweeted.

Read more: Happy Valley: All the clues from finale that a prequel about Becky could happen

Happy Valley seasons 1-3 are available on BBC iPlayer.

Happy Valley | Series 3 Trailer - BBC

