The Happy Valley finale aired last night (Sunday, February 5), bringing an end to one of the most popular BBC dramas of recent years – and the tweets did not disappoint.

Plenty of viewers were tapping away during and after the finale – and some of their tweets were hilarious!

This story will contain spoilers as we sift through to the best

Happy Valley finale airs on BBC One

Last night saw the final episode of Happy Valley air on BBC One.

The finale saw Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s story finally reach its end, with both Sarah Lancashire and James Norton in fine form.

Sarah and James received widespread praise for their performances.

Many were even calling for them to “win all the awards”.

The series finale also wrapped up the storyline involving Rob Hepworth, Faisal Bhatti, and Darius Knezevic.

There were thousands upon thousands of tweets praising the finale.

There were also thousands of funny tweets about it too.

The funniest tweets from the Happy Valley finale

Here are some of the funniest tweets from last night’s finale.

“I could watch a whole extra hour of Catherine and Tommy screaming “no YOU [bleep] off!” at each other,” another Happy Valley viewer wrote.

Me trying to sleep tonight not knowing why the little girl never took her coat off #HappyValley pic.twitter.com/88RgXTAU6y — Skye 🌸 (@skyewxx) February 5, 2023

“Can’t stop laughing imagining an American watching that Happy Valley finale. Not a gun in sight and two people screaming “you [bleep]” at each other over a kitchen table. Incredible,” another fan tweeted.

Me pretending to be asleep when I owe window cleaners £10 #HappyValley pic.twitter.com/aCXzWHQPiP — Lew (@LewisF86850922) February 5, 2023

More funny tweets from the final episode

The funny tweets didn’t stop there though!

That milk being left out on the side – arguably the most distressing part of the episode so far #HappyValley pic.twitter.com/CxbeqcKb1X — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) February 5, 2023

“Biggest shock from that finale was finding out that there was actually nothing dodgy about Neil,” another viewer said.

“If James Norton could play a non-psychopath next so people don’t feel uncomfortable being attracted to him on screen that’d be great,” another fan of the show joked.

Looking forward to the final episode of #HappyValley where Clare helps bust Kevin the accountant from series one out of prison and they run off together to start a new life in Benidorm. pic.twitter.com/riyOAtgHNN — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) February 5, 2023

“I already feel sorry for any drama or actress up against Happy Valley and Sarah Lancashire at next year’s BAFTAs. Forget it. It’s over. You haven’t got a chance,” another tweeted.

