Happy Valley viewers have predicted heartbreak for Catherine in the final episode this weekend as the theory that Clare will die becomes more and more popular among fans.

Catherine and her sister haven’t been on the best terms this series after Catherine found out that Clare and Neil were taking Ryan to see Tommy Lee Royce in prison.

But after Catherine and Clare’s argument in episode 5 of Happy Valley, fans think that Clare will die as the ultimate heartbreak and regret for Catherine.

Clare is the next Happy Valley character that fans think will die (Credit: BBC)

Will Clare survive the final episode of Happy Valley?

Happy Valley fans are convinced that someone has to die in the final episode. From Catherine to Richard to Tommy, the theories about who will die have flown around since series 3 began.

But now many fans think it will be Clare (Siobhan Finneran) who will die in the final episode.

Catherine has been close to her sister Clare, who is a recovering heroin addict, ever since the series began.

But they’ve been on bad terms ever since Catherine caught Clare lying to her about taking Ryan to see Tommy Lee Royce in prison.

In episode 5, the pair had another fight over Tommy Lee Royce’s escape from prison.

Clare suggested that they go to Nevison Gallagher’s holiday home in Spain to escape the drama but Catherine told her sister “you’re the last person I would want to go on holiday with”.

Ouch.

Catherine and Clare haven’t been on the best terms in series 3 (Credit: BBC)

Fans predict a heartbreaking death for Clare

With Clare and Catherine on such bad terms, fans are worried that Clare will die and Catherine will regret not making up with her sister in time.

Fans think Clare might sacrifice herself for Catherine to make it up to her sister.

One fan predicted: “Clare feels so guilty she tries to do something ‘brave’ and gets in danger, trying to save her sister or Ryan.

“I feel a *big* loss coming.”

A second fan theorised: “I feel like Clare will die saving Catherine or Ryan to make up for her taking Ryan on the prison visits to see Tommy.

“And it will guarantee Sarah Lancashire wins another BAFTA for the scene where Clare dies in her arms!”

Another viewer added: “Clare is going to die, isn’t she?! I hope she and Catherine make up if she does #HappyValley.”

And a fourth viewer wrote: “It’s going to be Clare, isn’t it? That’s why they’ve fallen out and they’re not going to make up before she dies.”

Fans definitely think someone will die in the Happy Valley finale, but who will it be?

Happy Valley concludes on Sunday, February 5 with episode 6 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

