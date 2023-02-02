Happy Valley star Con O’Neill admits finale script ‘blew my mind’ as he teases ‘extraordinary’ ending

Happy Valley star Con O’Neill teased the finale of the BBC drama on This Morning today (February 2) as he admitted the script for the last-ever episode “blew my mind”.

Con was on to chat about his new ITVX show Nolly, in which he plays Crossroads producer Jack Barton.

However, he also promised that the ending of Happy Valley would be “extraordinary” as he praised creator Sally Wainwright’s writing.

Actor Con O’Neill teased the Happy Valley finale on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Happy Valley star Con O’Neill teases ‘extraordinary’ finale

Happy Valley star Con was pretty tight-lipped about what actually happens in the finale, which will air this Sunday (February 5).

As Ryan contemplates whether to trust his father Tommy Lee Royce, Catherine is doing everything in her power to stop Tommy from getting to him.

The BBC shared that the finale will see “scores settled for good on Catherine’s final shift, as Ryan faces a moral dilemma”.

We know that the episode will be eight minutes longer than usual, and we’re expecting a lot of drama.

‘That’s all I need!’

Con told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning: “When I read the script for the last episode it blew my mind.”

Sally has written an extraordinary ending to the show.

An excited Holly replied: “That’s all I need!”

Con added: “Sally has written an extraordinary ending to the show.”

Phil then confirmed: “Viewers are going to enjoy it, there is going to be a satisfying conclusion to all of this.”

Fans are hoping we’ll find out Neil is Tommy’s father in the finale (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley fans have a crazy theory about Neil

Happy Valley fans will know that there is a big theory that Neil is actually Tommy’s father.

While Con didn’t directly acknowledge the idea, he did share that friends have been sending him theories.

He said that he was away filming the second series of Our Flag Means Death while Happy Valley was airing and “as soon as I got off the plane here, people began whispering”.

“I’m getting some bizarre DMs. Even mates texting me with ideas about who he [Neil] is and what’s going to happen,” he said, remaining pretty tight-lipped.

Con’s keeping secrets…

In fact, it appears Con hasn’t had any trouble when it comes to keeping the outcome of the last-ever episode a secret.

He told Holly and Phil: “We’ve lived with this show for a long, long time.

“For Sally to bring it home the way she has… it’s very easy to keep it secret because it’s just beautiful.”

He also added that he loved that Happy Valley fans have to wait each week for a new episode, saying: “It’s so refreshing to have people that invested.”

Read more: BBC unveils Happy Valley replacement The Gold as viewers share unexpected reaction

Happy Valley concludes on Sunday, February 5 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

Are you excited for the finale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.