Happy Valley season 3: How to get Catherine’s ringtone

There are many iconic things about Catherine Cawood from Happy Valley, and one of them is her ringtone!

Catherine’s alien-themed ringtone has captured the love of fans, one of many things they love about Sarah Lancashire’s character.

Fancy nabbing Catherine’s ringtone from Happy Valley for yourself? Here’s how!

Happy Valley: What is Catherine’s ringtone?

Catherine’s (Sarah Lancashire) ringtone is an alien-themed one, which kind of sounds like a UFO landing, which you can hear at the start of the video below.

Likely a little hint to Catherine’s Alien Liason Officer Prank on Officer Tukeli, it shows Happy Valley is able to have a laugh through all the drama too.

Fans have pointed out their love for the ringtone too. One viewer tweeted: “Most shocking thing in #HappyValley is Catherine’s ringtone.

“Would have had her down as a standard ring. Shook.”

Another viewer took a dig at Clare’s betrayal: “Is that Catherine’s normal ringtone or is it specifically for Clare? #HappyValley.”

A third fan joked: “What’s with Catherine’s ringtone?

“Is this a clue to the ending?.. Are they all going to get abducted by aliens scouring the moors for murderers and retiring coppers? #HappyValley.”

Could it be true? Will aliens land in Happy Valley next?!

Happy Valley: How to get Catherine’s ringtone…

And if you want Catherine’s ringtone for yourself, we’ve found it here on the site Zedge.net.

Simply download the ringtone from the site and find the file in the “custom” ringtone section of the settings on your device.

Once you open your files and select the alien arrival ringtone, you’ll have the exact same ringtone as Catherine Cawood.

And we all should want to be a little more like Catherine when we can…

