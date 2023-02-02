We’re not ready to let Happy Valley go, but the BBC has announced that new true story drama The Gold will take its Sunday night spot.

And, while fans might be sad to see Happy Valley end, they’re surprisingly excited for the new drama.

The Gold stars Hugh Bonneville and is based on a crazy true story of six men who accidentally stumbled across gold bullion worth £26 million during a robbery.

The drama is inspired by interviews with some of the men who were actually involved – and the BBC promises that the events will take us into a “1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals”.

BBC unveils Happy Valley replacement

After Happy Valley ends on BBC One this Sunday (February 5) it has been confirmed that The Gold will air on Sunday February 12 in its 9pm slot.

And, far from mourning the loss of Catherine Cawood and co, it sounds like viewers are excited to watch the new true story drama.

Hugh Bonneville, who leads the cast of the drama, shared a first look at The Gold on Instagram and lots of fans shared their excitement.

One fan wrote: “Looking forward to this!”

Another commented: “We’ll definitely tune in.”

A third viewer shared: “Extremely excited! Fantastic line-up.”

What is The Gold about? Is it based on a true story?

The Gold is based on the true story of six armed men who broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near Heathrow Airport, where they accidentally stumbled across gold bullion worth £26 million.

Detectives at the time called it “a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery” but it escalated to a seminal event in British criminal history which was the biggest theft in global history at the time.

The disposal of the gold sparked the birth of a large-scale international money laundering scheme, which helped fund the London Docklands property boom and famously united blue and white-collar criminals.

The Gold is written by Neil Forsyth, who wrote popular dramas such as Guilt and Ernie & Me.

Who is in the cast of The Gold?

The Gold has also got a great cast. It’s led by Downton Abbey star Hugh, who plays lead detective DCI Brian Boyce.

Jack Lowden, best known as River Cartwright from Slow Horses, plays criminal Kenneth Noye.

Dominic Cooper, who you right recognise as Sky from Mamma Mia!, plays Edwyn Cooper in the drama.

Charlotte Spencer, aka Esther Denham from Sanditon, plays Nicki Jennings.

Emun Elliot, who you might recognise as Kenny from Guilt, plays Tony Brightwell.

Another Downton Abbey star, Tom Cullen, joins the cast of The Gold too.

Mission: Impossible actor Sean Harris, Midsommar actress Ellora Torchia and Prime Suspect star Stefanie Martini also join the cast.

How many episodes of The Gold on BBC are there?

There are six episodes in total of The Gold.

The Gold will air every Sunday at 9pm from February 12.

But for those who don’t want to wait, all six episodes will drop on BBC iPlayer from February 12 so you can binge it all.

Is there a trailer for The Gold on BBC?

Yes, and you can watch the trailer for The Gold below.

It begins with Kenneth Noye’s face reflected on the bullion bars as a detective says: “Gold like that, you can’t control it.

“If you can’t handle it, then it will find its way to someone who can.”

Scenes of the robbery and the detectives hunting the gold down ensue, and it looks like we’re in store for some exciting drama.

The Gold begins on Sunday, February 12 at 9pm on BBC One, replacing Happy Valley. All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from February 12.

