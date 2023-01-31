Happy Valley fans beg BBC for prequel series amid unanswered questions about Catherine’s daughter

Fans of Happy Valley on BBC One have shared their hopes about seeing Catherine’s daughter Becky in the finale, and the possibility of a prequel series about her story.

We have previously seen some short flashbacks of Catherine’s troubled daughter Becky in the previous series, but fans are hoping we’ll get some proper flashbacks of her in the finale.

Here’s what Happy Valley viewers are predicting we’ll see of Becky in the finale…

Catherine’s vision of Becky was last seen in episode 3 (Credit: BBC)

Will we see flashbacks of Becky in the Happy Valley finale?

We have seen “visions” of Becky before, the most recent one was shown in episode 3 after Catherine had her fight with Clare in Sheffield.

She saw a vision of her daughter, who struggled with addiction and an abusive relationship with Tommy Lee Royce, slumped on the streets.

But we haven’t seen flashbacks of Tommy and Becky together, or much of Becky and her family.

It’s been repeatedly mentioned that Ryan needs to know exactly what happened to his mother.

Ann ripped into Ryan in episode 5 and told him he needed to know everything Tommy has down to his mother, her and countless other women.

It’s led fans to wonder if we’ll see flashbacks of Becky in the final episode.

One fan took to Reddit with the theory: “The fact that Tommy has done stuff to Becky that only Catherine and Richard know is driving me insane.

“Obviously, everyone knows about the rape but what else!?!

“I’d just love to know what went on between them, obviously, Tommy has always denied it and has Ryan convinced this season he loved his mum, I really hope we find out in the final but I’m doubtful.”

But with so much to get through in the final-ever episode will we get to see Becky in the finale? Hopefully, Sally Wainwright can squeeze it in…

Happy Valley viewers have pitched a Tommy and Becky prequel idea (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Happy Valley finale trailer teases moment Tommy corners Catherine

Fans think Becky’s story could be a great prequel show

If we don’t see Becky in the finale, Happy Valley fans think Becky’s story could make a great prequel show.

One fan wrote: “I know series 3 is the final but wouldn’t it be good if we had a prequel, Becky’s story! We could see where this all started.”

Another viewer added: “Does anyone else feel like they need a Happy Valley prequel?

“I’d like to meet the Becky I’ve heard so much about, and see how Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) devastated this family the first time.”

A third fan agreed: “They should do a prequel so we find out what actually happened to Catherine’s daughter!”

That sounds like a great idea for a Happy Valley prequel to us.

Happy Valley concludes on Sunday, February 5 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

Would you like to see Becky in the finale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.