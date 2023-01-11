Strictly fans declare same thing as Jowita and Hamza reunite after claims he’s ‘devastated’ over Giovanni ‘romance’

Strictly star Hamza Yassin reunited with his fellow champion, Jowita Przystal last night (Tuesday, January 10) amid claims he’s ‘devastated’ over her romance with Giovanni Pernice.

The pair were on The One Show sofa together yesterday – and fans were absolutely delighted!

Hamza and Jowita reunited yesterday (Credit: BBC)

Strictly champs Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal reunite

Last night saw Hamza and Jowita reunite on The One Show sofa.

The duo were on the show yesterday to discuss winning Strictly just before Christmas.

“I say this all the time. I thought I was going out week two, the first time someone can go out,” Hamza said.

“We have this thing every week where I hold Jowita’s thumb and I say and lean in thank you very much, it’s been great but I’m ready for the dance off, here we go,” he continued.

“And I say it’s not over yet, there’s one more chance, it’s not over yet,” Jowita added.

Jowita and Hamza discussed winning the show (Credit: BBC)

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal talk Strictly win

Hamza then continued, waxing lyrical about his dance partner.

“It’s a real process – I just didn’t think I could dance. You were fantastic, at bringing everything out, knowing my strengths and weaknesses,” he told Jowita.

Jowita then recalled their first meeting and said that she “knew in her bones” that they’d be good together.

“I still can’t believe it, to be honest, it’s not about me, it’s all about Hamza. Meeting him at the lighthouse, I felt in my bones it was going to be great,” she said.

I felt in my bones it was going to be great.

“I was already picturing what we’d be like on the show. We worked so well together from the first moment.”

She then branded him her “drive”.

They then confirmed that they’ll be doing the Strictly tour together this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jowita Przystał (@jowitaprzystal)

Fans have same thing to say

Following their appearance on the show, Jowita took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and Hamza.

In a post for her 126k followers to see, she wrote: “Thank you @bbctheoneshow for having us tonight. Strictly Live tour rehearsals have just started and we can’t wait to perform for you guys! It’s going to be FABULOUS!”

Fans were delighted and declared it was great to see them back together.

“Yay, my faves! Great to see you again. Looking good! Good luck on the tour. Have fun,” one commented.

“It was so nice to see the dream team reunited on our screens. So excited for live tour to begin,” another wrote.

“Loved seeing you two back together again!” a third said.

The duo’s reunion comes not long after it was reported that Hamza was ‘devastated’ by Jowita’s alleged romance with Giovanni.

Hamza was so “devastated”, sources claimed, that he reportedly unfollowed Giovanni on Instagram.

Jowita and Giovanni haven’t commented on the reports.

Read more: Strictly star Neil Jones makes confession about ‘breakthrough moment’ after being homeless

The One Show airs weeknights from 7pm on BBC One.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.