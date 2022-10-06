Strictly star Hamza Yassin reveals how learning difficulty is helping him with dance routines

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star Hamza Yassin has revealed that his learning difficulty is helping him with his dance routines on the show.

The wildlife presenter has stunned Strictly Come Dancing audiences with his dancing ability, so much so that judge Craig Revel Horwood has speculated over whether he has already had dance experience.

However, Hamza revealed today on This Morning that it is a different “gift” that may be helping him smash his dance routines.

Today’s (October 6) edition of ITV’s This Morning saw Hamza and his dance partner, Jowita Przystal, appear on the show.

What did Strictly star Hamza Yassin say on This Morning today?

Speaking about his Strictly journey so far, Hamza revealed that he has “special gift” that may be giving him an advantage with his dance routines.

“I’m severely dyslexic,” Hamza told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on today’s instalment of This Morning.

The TV presenter, 32, explained that his dyslexia allows him to see life in 3D, something that he has found particularly useful when learning new dance steps.

“Because it’s visual?” asked Holly, who is also dyslexic and considers dyslexia her “superpower”.

“Yes, visual, exactly,” Hamza agreed. “That’s how I learn.”

Hamza’s dance partner, new Strictly professional dancer Jowita, explained that she often finds herself “surprised” at how quickly he is picking new things up.

“He watches me once and he’s got it like that,” she said, clicking her fingers.

“His senses are so strong, which for dancing is perfect.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Hamza is hoping to impress the Strictly judges yet again on Saturday with a special Jurassic Park themed Rumba in honour of Movie Week.

The wildlife presenter topped the leaderboard in Week 1 with an impressive foxtrot that scored him 34/40. After dropping down to a score of 24 last week, he will no doubt be looking to regain his form.

Hamza also told the This Morning presenters that he wants to use his time on Strictly Come Dancing to inspire the next generation of young people also experiencing dyslexia.

“I want to use this platform. I want to say to anyone who’s got dyslexia, see it as a gift rather than a hindrance,” he said.

He said he hoped he might be an inspiration to other young people in the same way that David Attenborough was a wildlife inspiration to him.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will continue on Saturday October 8 at 6.30pm. Catch the show on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

