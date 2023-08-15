Hamza Yassin and Countryfile co-stars under fire from viewers for remarks on show: ‘Harsh!’

TV star Hamza Yassin and his co-stars enraged some viewers after they judged some photos for Countryfile’s 2024 calendar.

The 33-year-old graced Sunday night’s agricultural show and was also joined by Countryfile veteran John Craven and Scottish radio DJ Edith Bowman.

According to a report in The Sun, the trio spent hours reviewing entries for Countryfile’s 2024 charity calendar, which will raise money for Children in Need.

“I’m loving these images. I think they are phenomenal,” Hamza said.

Hamza gave his thoughts (Credit: BBC)

Hamza Yassin on Countryfile

But things quickly took a turn when Hamza started critiquing the photographs.

John, 82, admitted that the entries get “better and better each year,” and added that: “We’ve seen hundreds of images that could have made it into the Countryfile calendar.”

One photo, in particular, caught the attention of Edith which showed gannets flying in and out of the water.

Hamza said: “An image like that made you stop, made you examine it, made you think about it. To me, that’s a beautiful image for us to potentially consider for Wild Britain.”

But they ended up choosing another photo.

John and Edith joined Hamza (Credit: BBC)

The judges continued to judge the photos and Hamza confessed that the competition for finding the best photograph was “getting trickier”.

He said: “I’m finding it harder to pick an image that I like,” while he, Edith, and John started turning down more impressive photos.

More rejections come forth

Edith rejected a beautiful photo of a deer in a forest, saying: “No. I feel like I’ve seen that picture before.”

Meanwhile, Hamza snubbed a black-and-white photo of waves crashing around a lighthouse. He said: “I like what they were thinking. I just need a bit more drama in the clouds and stuff.”

John then turned down a shot of a beaver in a stream: “It’s not a staggering picture, is it? I think it’s an interesting animal, but the picture isn’t.”

The judges’ criticism didn’t impress the viewers, who took to their social media to express their opinions.

Fans were enraged

“I feel sorry for the photographers whose entries they’re [bleep] off – that’s never been shown before! I like a lot of the rejected ones more than those that made the final 12,” said one disappointed viewer.

Someone else wrote: “Wow, #Countryfile @BBCOne choosing the 12 viewers’ photos for 2024 calendar – I’m sure it’s a hard decision but showing pics to camera and then dismissing them with sneering comments as not suitable for inclusion is a bit harsh!”

The final 12 photos Hamza, Edith, and John picked are impressive images, but viewers were still angry that some of the beautiful ones shown earlier were not chosen.

“All that deliberation and they’ve chosen some naff photos for the calendar,” a third viewer said.

Meanwhile, another wrote: “There were some beautiful photos that [Edith] dismissed and she was rude about them. No need for that. I won’t be buying the Countryfile calendar.”

