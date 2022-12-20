Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers once revealed that his life changed direction not long after a “massive shadow” was found on his brain.

The TV chef, 65, originally did an MA in fine art and become a make-up artist at the BBC.

But when he was in his mid-forties he changed paths, and he and friend Si King became the Hairy Bikers.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers changed paths in his forties (Credit: YouTube)

‘Massive shadow’ found on Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ brain

A few years ago he told The Telegraph how before his life shake-up, he had found he was unable to remember the name of normal objects around him and he ended up having surgery.

“I’d see a phone, a desk, a light, but wouldn’t know what to call them,” he admitted.

Dave had a scan and a “massive shadow” was found.

He ended up having an op to remove a cyst and quickly improved.

He also found that his hair – which had previously fallen out – grew back.

‘Mid-life crisis time’

Five years later, long after he recovered, Dave and Si decided to approach the BBC and pitch the idea that they’d had for a show.

It was mid-life crisis time and you can’t have more of a mid-life crisis than going off on a motorbike.

It would feature bikes as well as food, combining their passions and giving the cooking programme genre a new twist.

“It was mid-life crisis time and you can’t have more of a mid-life crisis than going off on a motorbike,” Dave quipped.

And the rest, as they say, is history… The Hairy Bikers were born!

Dave with fellow Hairy Biker Si King (Credit: BBC)

Hairy Biker Dave Myers’ cancer diagnosis

The star is currently dealing with cancer and has been keeping fans posted about how he is getting on.

He announced in May that he had been diagnosed with the illness.

Read more: Hairy Bikers’ Si King issues update on Dave Myers’ cancer battle during This Morning appearance

Dave didn’t disclose the type of cancer but told fans that he would be undergoing chemotherapy.

The star also joked that he may be the “baldy biker” while he was undergoing treatment.

Dave Myers issues cancer update

Dave recently gave an update about his cancer – and, making a TV appearance, it seems his hair is growing back and he’s slowly starting to feel better.

Although he did break the hearts of many fans when he admitted that he didn’t think he’d make it to Christmas at one point.

“It’s lovely to be back,” he admitted on Saturday Kitchen. “It’s been a rough year. I can’t pretend otherwise.”

However, he went on to thank the doctors and nurses who’ve been looking after him.

“They put me back together and got me walking again,” he said.

Get well soon, Dave!

The Hairy Bikers Go North – a repeat from 2021 – is on tonight (December 20) at 8pm on BBC Two.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.