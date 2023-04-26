Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers issues cancer update as he tells Holly and Phil ‘it’s so nice to be back’

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers issued a health update during his return to This Morning today.

Dave appeared on today’s show (April 26) alongside his friend and co-host Si King. The 65-year-old chef was diagnosed with cancer last May and had been undergoing treatment.

Dave Myers appeared on today’s This Morning alongside Si King (Credit: ITV)

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers issues health update

Speaking on This Morning, Dave was asked how he was and happily shared an update. He said: “I’m doing very well, it’s so nice to be back.” Speaking about his treatment, he said: “It’s a work in progress. Got my hair back, I’m feeling great.”

“You’re looking very well,” Phillip Schofield added, to which Dave replied: “It’s healthy eating, you see, that does it.”

Si then said: “He’s just as irritating so it’s great,” leading to Holly saying: “That’s when you know he’s better.”

“I’m doing very well, thank you. It’s lovely to be back, it’s like coming home,” Dave concluded.

Fans were happy to see Si and Dave back on their screens (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction

Taking to Twitter, many fans were happy to see Dave and Si back on their screens.

One person said: “Nice to see both Hairy Bikers back on TV again.” A second wrote: “Well, like you and Phil, when you come together as a whole, it’s far better isn’t it!”

“Nice to see Dave Myers looking well after his cancer battle,” another added. And a fourth user said: “Glad to see Dave back – hope he’s doing well.”

Dave’s diagnosis

Dave revealed his diagnosis last year on the The Hairy Bikers’ Agony Uncles podcast with Si.

He said at the time: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo.

“You know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me. I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

