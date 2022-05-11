Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers is “doing okay”, his pal Si King revealed on This Morning earlier today (May 11).

Dave revealed last week that he is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

And now, appearing with Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes on This Morning, Hairy Bikers star Si has told pals how Dave is getting on.

Hairy Bikers star Si King gave an update on his cooking partner Dave Myers earlier today (Credit: Splash News)

Hairy Bikers star Si King issues Dave update

Chatting to Phil and Rochelle, Si admitted he was missing his cooking pal, saying it felt “weird” to be on the show on his own.

As Si geared up to introduce the dish he’d be cooking, presenter Phil asked him: “My first question has got to be how’s Dave?”

Si replied: “He’s doing okay. He’s doing okay. He remains pretty positive and focused on his treatment.”

He’s doing okay, he’s typical Dave, he’s as tough as old boots.

He continued: “He’s doing okay, he’s typical Dave, he’s as tough as old boots.”

“It must be weird for you cooking alone today?” Phil asked.

“It’s a bit odd without my mate, I have to say,” Si admitted.

What has Dave said about his cancer?

Last week, Dave revealed that he is battling cancer.

Speaking on their podcast, Dave revealed: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo.

“You know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me. I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us,” he continued.

Dave then went on to say that he wanted to speak up because he didn’t want to “hide under a rock”.

However, Dave was quick to reassure fans that the “prognosis is okay”, though. “I’m going to be fine,” he said.

