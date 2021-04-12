Greta Thunberg has become one of the most recognisable faces in the world, and a new documentary series on BBC One tonight (Monday April 12) follows her on her climate change mission.

But who is Greta and how did she become famous, and what was her spat with former US president Donald Trump all about?

The three-part series starts tonight on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

What is the Greta Thunberg documentary all about?

The three-part BBC One series follows Greta over the course of 2019 and 2020, as she travels the world exploring the science of global warming and challenging world leaders to take action on the growing crisis.

The programme follows the impact of Covid-19 on her campaign, and the challenges of persuading a world living through one crisis to face up to the possibility of another on the horizon.

In the first programme, Greta travels through North America on her way to a UN climate conference in Chile.

Greta made headlines across the world in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why is Greta Thunberg famous?

Greta, now 18, became famous in 2018 aged 15 when she launched the ‘Fridays For Future’ movement in her native Sweden.

She encouraged school kids to strike to demand action on climate change from governments around the world.

In November of 2018, staged a two-week strike outside the Swedish parliament, and demanded that the government cut emissions by 15 per cent every year.

Four million young people joined her on the strike across 161 countries, and she even went to the US to address the UN Climate Action Summit.

I shouldn’t be standing here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean.

“This is all wrong,” she told delegates.

“I shouldn’t be standing here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean.

“Yet you all come to me for hope? How dare you!

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

Greta addressed the UN Climate Action Summit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Greta have Asperger’s?

When she was eight years old Greta suffered from depression after learning about climate change.

At 11, she stopped talking and lost 22lb of weight in two months.

Seeking treatment, she was then diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, OCD and selective mutism.

She said in 2018 during her campaign: “I was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, OCD and selective mutism.

“That basically means I only speak when I think it’s necessary. Now is one of those moments.”

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

What have been her best responses to Donald Trump?

Her actions have led to fierce criticism in some quarters, including former US president, Donald Trump.

After Time magazine named Greta its Person Of The Year, Mr Trump tweeted: “So ridiculous.

“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

After the US election in 2020, in which Mr Trump lost to Joe Biden and made his feelings known on Twitter (often in capital letters), Greta had a stunning comeback.

“So ridiculous,” she tweeted back to him.

“Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!”

Trump was incensed by Greta (Credit: Erin Schaff / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com)

And, after Mr Trump was banned from Twitter for his baseless and incendiary comments, Greta posted one last dig at her adversary.

She showed an image of Mr Trump boarding a helicopter as he left the White House.

Greta said, mimicking Mr Trump once again: “He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.

“So nice to see!”

Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World begins tonight (Monday April 12) at 9pm on BBC One