Gregg Wallace is a famous British television personality who reportedly has a huge net worth.

He’s hosted his own Channel 5 series this year, Gregg Wallace: Big Weekends Away, where he explores cities across Europe that can be explored across a weekend. Post COVID restrictions of course!

But just how did he become so famous?

And just how rich is Gregg?

How did Gregg Wallace become famous?

Gregg is most famous for his Masterchef presenting gig as well as various other shows he’s fronted or co-presented.

Before he found fame, Gregg was a successful businessman. He created his own greengrocer’s company after working at Covent Garden’s vegetable market for years.

This company, George Allen’s Greengrocers, had a healthy turnover of around seven million pounds at its height.

He went on to run two restaurants, but they eventually folded.

However, he became famous after being invited to speak on radio shows about his food industry expertise.

A bit of a character, he then began to make television guest appearances.

By 2002 he was a host on Saturday Kitchen and went on to host shows for the Discovery Channel and The Food Channel.

You may also remember his hit series Supermarket Secrets and Eat Well For Less?

Since 2015 he has co-presented Inside The Factory with Cherry Healey.

And he’s been co-presenting MasterChef since 2005 with John Torode.

In 2014 he competed in Strictly Come Dancing – but was out by the second week!

What is his net worth?

According to CelebWorth, Gregg Wallace has an impressive net worth of around $5 million. At today’s current exchange rate, this is upwards of £3.5 million.

Who is Gregg Wallace’s wife?

Gregg, 56, is married to Anne-Marie Sterpini, 35. She is his fourth wife, and they tied the knot in 2016.

They met each other on Twitter, after she sent him a message about one of his recipes.

While speaking to Lorraine Kelly, Gregg explained how it all went down.

He said: “I looked at her picture and thought ‘Oh my word, you’re a pretty girl’ so I sent her a message and then we started sending each other messages.”

“If you follow someone on Twitter you can send someone direct messages so we messaged each other, and then I sent her my phone number.



“This was five years ago.”

The couple share a two-year-old son called Sid. Meanwhile he also has an adult daughter, Libby, from his second marriage.

How did Gregg lose so much weight?

Gregg has gone through a major physical transformation in recent years. At one point he says he was obese and given a stiff warning from his doctor.

He then swung into action and has gone on to lose several stone and has even launched a fitness website.

To date he says he has lost a total of four stone. And it is all down to eating healthier and working out religiously.

What’s more, he’s also joked in past interviews that he is motivated to stay in shape in order to keep up with his young wife!

