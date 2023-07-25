Gregg Wallace breaks silence as new show about ‘human meat’ branded ‘horrific’ and ‘distasteful’

Gregg Wallace has broken his silence on Instagram following vitriolic reactions to his new Channel 4 ‘documentary’.

The British Miracle Meat aired on Monday (July 24) evening and divided viewers, with some claiming the programme was “horrific” and “distasteful”. Masterchef star Gregg, 58, was said to have been given exclusive access to a pioneering method of growing meat in a lab… human meat.

It was suggested that human flesh could prove cheaper and tastier than that of other creatures. Furthermore, it was hinted at – with a wink and nudge – that dishing up person – rather than pork, beef, lamb, or chicken – could provide a solution to the cost-of-living crisis.

Gregg Wallace speaks out about ‘meat documentary’

Following the broadcast, Gregg gave gentle reassurance to anyone who wasn’t sure about what they were watching that the show was his first foray into performing.

He shared in an Insta post: “Thank you for watching. I really enjoyed my first ever acting job!”

Gregg went on to make it even more abundantly clear that the ‘documentary’ was fictional, adding in the caption: “Satire. See Jonathan Swift ‘A Modest Proposal’.”

He also repeated, again, how The British Miracle Meat was satire by spelling out the word ‘Satire’ in big letters in an Insta Story upload.

However, while many followers applauded the comedic construct, others didn’t seem to recognise what was playing out in front of their eyes.

Viewers react: ‘Completely revolting’

One person slammed the programme as “absolutely horrific”. They added they thought it was “very distasteful”.

Another upset viewer agreed: “Completely revolting, we are definitely in end times! This is the lowest depths of depravity, sick twisted badness!”

“Really disturbing and in bad taste when people are really struggling,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, someone else commented earlier on Monday (July 25): “I’m traumatised, I was awake all night. Absolutely awful.”

But not everyone felt the same way.

‘Well done’

“You’ve now got Britain talking!” someone else lauded Gregg. They went on: “For those who question why, maybe look around and think. Gregg is merely bringing to everyone attention on what is wrong with the financial world and people being able to afford to live and eat decent food. Hopefully this will make the bigwigs think and support food poverty and help those people in need.”

Another person chipped in: “Absolutely loved this as a piece of comedy! You did really well Gregg (almost believable for first five minutes). The doctor is hilarious when talking about ‘harvesting’ the meat from the kids and adults.

“On a serious side note, the show makes a strong case over Government inaction, spiralling energy costs and unsustainable food production. Well done to all involved.”

And someone else tittered: “I just can’t help not to be amused by all the comments. It is a comedy – chill out!”

ED! has approached Gregg Wallace and Channel 4 for comment.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: “This ‘mockumentary’ is a witty yet thought-provoking commentary on the extreme measures many people are being forced to take to stay afloat in our society during the cost-of-living crisis. Channel 4 has a long and rich history of satire and has often used humour as an accessible way to highlight society’s most important issues.”

