Gregg Wallace admits diet was prompted by a doctor’s life-threatening warning

Gregg Wallace has revealed that his diet was prompted by a life-threatening warning a doctor gave him.

The 57-year-old food expert appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning to talk about his impressive weight loss journey after hearing the doctor’s advice.

What did Gregg Wallace say about his weight loss and diet?

Gregg spoke about the doctor’s warning on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Gregg appeared on GMB today to talk about his fitness journey and how he overhauled his diet. The 57-year-old has lost 4.5 stone since 2017 following a health scare.

The MasterChef star spoke to Susanna Reid and Richard Bacon about what inspired him to lose weight.

“I now eat a lot healthier than I used to do,” Gregg said. “I’ve never, ever been on a diet. What I did was I taught myself about healthy eating.”

Gregg continued, saying: “I realised what I could eat a lot of, and I realised what I had to cut down on.”

The 57-year-old then said that he didn’t like diets, because when he tried them he was always hungry.

“What I do is I eat three big, healthy meals a day,” he explained.

What else did Gregg Wallace say?

Gregg has lost 4.5 stone so far (Credit: ITV)

He continued, explaining that he’d cut back on takeaways and drinking alcohol.

“Gregg, take us back to 2017 and that conversation with your doctor,” Susanna said. “How did that come about?”

The presenter then went straight to the point.

“Well, I was overweight,” he said. “I was eating all the wrong things, I was boozing quite a bit, I was looking at myself getting bigger and bigger on the television.”

Gregg explained that he went to see a doctor and they decided to do a blood test. He said that after that, the doctor phoned him up and told him that his cholesterol was “through the roof”.

He revealed that doctors worry if people’s cholesterol is at five, but his was “approaching 14”.

What happened next?

Gregg said the doctor’s warning changed his life (Credit: ITV)

Gregg then spoke about what the doctor had told him about this worrying news.

“He said if we don’t change, you’re going to be seriously ill,” he said. “You’re heading for a heart attack.”

Despite this being concerning to hear, Gregg revealed that he didn’t panic. Instead, he said he realised what he needed to change.

“Bit by bit, I taught myself what was healthy, what I could eat, and what I couldn’t eat,” he said.

“It completely changed my life,” he admitted. He then revealed what three things caused him to put on weight – “booze, takeaways, and snacking”.

He said if we can get a handle on that, then “we can go a long way towards improving our fitness”.

Gregg then confessed that he had put on half a stone over Christmas, but now knows how to get rid of it.

“That’s because I know what healthy living is all about,” he declared.

