Emma Willis on Celebrity Bake Off
The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Emma Willis has viewers all saying same thing

Fans want more of Emma!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Emma Willis was on The Great Celebrity Bake Off last night (Tuesday, March 22), and viewers were all saying the same thing after.

Plenty of viewers were calling for Emma to host the show after her appearance on it, and took to Twitter to air their wishes!

Emma Willis on Celebrity Bake Off

Last night saw the first of five Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer episodes air on Channel 4.

In the first episode of the new series, Emma appeared alongside Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison and comedian Alex Horne.

The celebrities went head to head to see who would be that episode’s champion baker.

The celebrities tried their hand at making animal cookies, with some questionable results, and some Madeleine sponges.

The celebrities then ended the episode by taking on some choux pastry sculptures. Thanks to her creative pastry sculpture, Emma ended up winning the first episode of the series.

However, it wasn’t her victory that viewers were talking about online.

Emma Willis
Viewers were loving Emma on Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

What were viewers saying about Emma Willis?

Viewers were loving Emma so much that they wanted her to become a full-time host on the show!

“Emma Willis and Noel Fielding would make a magnificent hosting pair,” one viewer said.

“Clara and Emma need to present this in future,” another wrote.

“Emma Willis to replace Matt Lucas. Pls and thank you,” a third commented.

“May I start a petition to have Emma Willis just host Bake Off?” another tweeted.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off
Last night’s line up (Credit: Channel 4)

What else was said about last night’s Bake Off?

Whilst some viewers were gushing over Emma on Bake Off, others were just gushing over the show in general!

“They should prescribe Bake Off as medication. I’m pretty unwell today but watching this is making me feel better,” one viewer tweeted last night.

“Really don’t want this episode to end,” another said.

“They all are doing so well I love this episode,” a third wrote.

Other viewers took to Twitter to praise Alex Horne’s mere presence on the show.

I love @AlexHorne. That’s the tweet,” comedian David Baddiel tweeted during the show.

I knew little @AlexHorne would be excellent on this. He never disappoints,” another wrote.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off episode one is available on All4 now. 

