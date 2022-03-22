Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 – Meet the cast – including a VERY surprising contender

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer is back again this year.

This season, another great line-up of celebrities will be putting their baking skills to the test inside Britain’s most iconic tent.

So who’s donning an apron this year?

Here’s what we know about this season’s exciting celebrity line-up.

Blake Harrison has joined the Great Celebrity Bake Off lineup (Credit: Channel 4)

Blake Harrison

Fans of The Inbetweeners will definitely recognise British actor Blake Harrison.

Blake is best known for playing the hilarious Neil Sutherland in the E4 series.

He has also starred in other comedies such as Way to Go, Him & Her and The Bleak Old Shop of Stuff.

When asked what his strengths and weaknesses in baking are, Blake said: “Oh god. It’s just all weaknesses really. A complete lack of knowledge and experience.”

Alex Horne admits that he “cannot bake” (Credit: Channel 4)

Alex Horne

Comedian Alex Horne has also joined the line-up.

Alex Horne is the creator of the award-winning series Taskmaster, in which he also stars as the assistant.

Alex is also the host and bandleader of his comedic band, The Horne Section.

Talking about the show, Alex said: “I cannot bake. I have never baked. My children can bake better than me.

“But I saw this as an opportunity to learn a new craft and possibly fashion a new career. I’m only doing so I can release a new cookbook. That is not true. I cannot bake.”

Emma Willis signs up for the Great Celebrity Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Emma Willis

The Great British Bake Off also welcomes TV presenter Emma Willis.

Emma is famous for her television and radio work with a load of popular channels including the BBC, ITV and Heart FM.

She has also presented the reality TV series Big Brother.

Emma told Channel 4 that bread and pastry would be the worst thing she’d be asked to make on the show.

She said: “Bread, I think. Bread would be a shocker. Meringue would be pretty tricky.

“Some kind of pastry. All things that are notoriously difficult. I’ve never made a pastry, I’ve just bought it.”

TV presenter Clara Amfo confesses that she’s got “a really sweet tooth” (Credit: Channel 4)

Clara Amfo

Clara Amfo is a television and radio presenter.

The star is mainly known for her work on BBC Radio 1.

She also competed in the eighteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside her partner Aljaž Škorjanec.

So she’s no stranger to a bit of competition!

Clara also confessed to Channel 4 that she’s got a bit of a sweet tooth.

She said: “Oh I’ve got a really sweet tooth. I hate the fact that I love sugar so much.

“Actually no I don’t. I love loving sugar.”

Mo Farah is giving it his all for the Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer (Credit: Splash News)

Sir Mo Farah

Olympic gold medalist Sir Mo Farah will also be joining the line-up this year.

Mo Farah has won 10 championship gold medals which makes him the most successful long distance track runner in history.

He may have mastered the track, but will he be able to master the pressures of working in a kitchen?

DJ Annie Mac decides to have a go at the Great Celebrity Bake Off (Credit: Splash News)

Annie Mac

Annie Macmanus aka Annie Mac is an Irish DJ.

The star played around the world in various locations like Ibiza.

She’s also hosted a range of shows on BBC Radio 1.

British actor Ben Miller is giving the Great Celebrity Bake Off a go (Credit: Splash News)

Ben Miller

Ben Miller is a famous actor who’s starred in many hit movies like Johnny English and Paddington.

Many of you may also recognise him from playing gambler addict Lord Featherington in the Bridgerton series.

Now Ben has decided to take on the challenge the Great British Celebrity Bake Off.

TV presenter Laura Whitmore is putting her baking skills to the test (Credit: Splash News)

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore is a model and television presenter.

She started out as a video jockey for MTV but now she’s better known for presenting shows like Survival of The Fittest and Love Island.

Speaking a head of the competition the star revealed that there are some similarities between Love Island and Bake Off.

She said: “I think they’re both entertainment shows, and they both involve a lot of challenges, and a lot of tasty items so actually there are many similarities- who would’ve thought it?”

Ed Gamble

Ed Gamble is a comedian who’s regularly appeared on BBC Two’s Mock the Week.

He’s also known for co-presenting the food podcast Off-Menu with James Acaster.

Ed announced the news on his Instagram saying: “As long as I don’t become a meme, I’ll be happy. @britishbakeoff for @su2cuk. Coming soon.”

Actress Tracy-Ann Oberman will be joining the others in the Great British Bake Off tent (Credit: Splash News)

Tracy-Ann Oberman

Tracy-Ann Oberman is widely known for her roles including Chrissie Watts in EastEnders and Auntie Val in Channel 4’s Friday Night Dinner.

We’re excited to see the actress try her best at baking to raise money for charity!

British singer Ellie Goulding has joined this year’s line up (Credit: Splash News)

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding is an award-winning singer-songwriter.

You’ve definitely heard her songs at least once on the radio!

She is known for her classics like Love Me Like You Do, Still Falling For You and Burn.

Sophie Morgan

Sophie Morgan is a TV presenter and disability advocate.

The TV personality has hosted coverage for the Paralympic games for Channel 4.

We’re looking forward to see her give it her all in the famous Bake Off tent.

Katherine Kelly

Actress Katherine Kelly is famous for portraying Becky McDonald in Coronation Street.

She’s also starred in other British shows like Happy Valley, Mr Selfridge and Innocent.

Example will be joining the other celebrities in the tent this year (Credit: Splash News)

Example

Elliot John Gleave aka Example is a British musician and rapper.

The star has written many hits in the past including Kickstart and Changed the Way You Kissed Me.

But will his baking be as successful as his songs?

Gareth Malone

Gareth Malone OBE is the nation’s favourite choirmaster.

He is also known for his television appearances in programmes such as The Choir.

Following the announcement, Gareth wrote on Instagram: “So much fun. #SU2C #GBBO Coming soon.”

Dancer Motsi Mabuse has decided to take a break from judging and compete in the Great Celebrity Bake Off (Credit: Splash News)

Motsi Mabuse

Motsi Mabuse is a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, who originally appeared

Her younger sister is also former Strictly legend Oti Mabuse.

The dancer will be trading her sparkly dresses for an apron in the this year’s series of the Great Celebrity Bake Off.

Mawaan Rizwan

Mawaan Rizwan is an actor and comedian who began his career as a Youtuber.

Now, he stars in the comedy series Two Weeks to Live and appears in shows like Taskmaster and Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club.

Actress Ruby Wax will be joining the line up this year (Credit: Splash News)

Ruby Wax

Ruby Wax is an American actress who co-starred in the ITV sitcom Girls on Top.

She’s also performed in the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Fans are intrigued to see how well the actress will do in the Great British Bake Off kitchen.

Yung Filly

Yung Filly is a musician and comedian who’s known for creating hilarious content on Youtube.

He also appears in the 2020 edition of Soccer Aid.

If the star is anything like his friend KSI, who was on the show last year, we’re all in for a treat.

Matt Lucas will also be competing in Bake Off this year (Credit: Splash News)

Matt Lucas

Surprise! Matt Lucas is also joining the line up this year.

Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas has decided to fill in for a missing baker and have a go at competing this year.

We’re excited to see how well he will do under the scrutiny of his fellow co stars Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood and Noel Fielding.

Talking about swapping sides and becoming a participant, Matt said: “I was forced to bake by my bosses at the last minute when one of the bakers became unavailable.

“I can’t tell you how happy I was that my humiliation was caught on camera.”

