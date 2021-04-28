Great British Menu guest judge Daniel Clifford: Who is he and where does he work?

Great British Menu continues on BBC Two this week (Wednesday April 28 2021) with Daniel Clifford appearing as a guest judge – but who is Daniel Clifford?

Where does he work and does he have a Michelin star?

Here’s everything you need to know about the chef.

Daniel Clifford and Andi Oliver appear on Great British Menu (Credit: BBC Two)

Who is Daniel Clifford?

Chef Daniel is best known for his work at Midsummer House.

He was also named one of the winners of the 2012 and 2013 series of the BBC TV show the Great British Menu, on which he now appears as a guest judge.

He was chef patron of a gastro pub in Little Dunmow, Essex, named The Flitch of Bacon.

Daniel cooks modern British food, and has worked as a professional chef for over 20 years.

In October 2015, he was awarded the prestigious award of Chefs’ Chef of the Year at the 2015/16 AA awards.

Professionals have praised Daniel for turning Midsummer House into one of the country’s finest restaurants while being an “inspiration to so many chefs at all levels”.

TV viewers will recognise Daniel from his TV work on Great British Menu, Celebrity MasterChef Ireland and My Greatest Dishes.

Where does he work?

Daniel is Chef Patron of Midsummer House in Cambridge.

He is at Midsummer four days a week unless he’s doing events off-site.

He was first employed as a commis chef at the Howfield Manor Hotel in his home town of Canterbury, Kent, in 1989.

Daniel moved on to become the first commis chef at The Bell Inn in 1992, and became a demi-chef de partie at Marco Pierre White’s Box Tree in 1993.

He gradually moved up in responsibility through a variety of restaurants including working in France until becoming a senior sous chef at Rascasse in Leeds in 1996.

He worked there until being named head chef of his current restaurant, Midsummer House, in 1998.

Daniel Clifford and the four top chefs competing for Northern Ireland (Credit: BBC Two)

How old is Daniel Clifford?

Daniel Clifford was born on August 6 1973 in Canterbury, Kent.

He is currently 47 years old.

Is he married with kids?

Daniel is married to his second wife Kerry.

He has three children with his ex-wife, and two with another woman he dated afterwards.

The chef has five daughters altogether!

He has previously said about his commitment to his job: “It’s cost me a lot.

“I have three kids with my ex-wife, I’ve got another partner I’m not with that I’ve got two kids with.

“I’m still here every single day, from half past eight in the morning until 11 o’clock at night.

“I’m still obsessed with it.”

Daniel has reportedly married for a second time, to his new wife Kerry.

The chefs try to impress chef Daniel Clifford with their canapés, starters and fish dishes (Credit: BBC Two)

How many Michelin stars does Midsummer House have?

Midsummer House currently holds two Michelin stars.

Daniel Clifford’s restaurant has held two Michelin stars since 2005.

He received his second Michelin star at Midsummer House in the 2005 list.

It was the only new restaurant to earn a second Michelin star that year.

Great British Menu: Northern Ireland

Chefs Paul Cunningham, Phelim O’Hagan, Gemma Austin and Andy Scollick compete for Northern Ireland.

The prepare canapés, starters and fish dishes inspired by British invention and innovation.

Top chef Daniel Clifford guest judges, alongside regulars Rachel Khoo, Matthew Fort and Oliver Peyton.

Andi Oliver continues to host.

Daniel Clifford guest judges on Great British Menu on Wednesday April 28 2021 at 8pm on BBC Two.

