Great British Menu judge Ed Gamble: Who is he and how did he lose seven stone?

Ed Gamble appears as a guest judge on Great British Menu on Thursday (May 20 2021), but who is he?

How and why did he lose seven stone? And does he have a girlfriend?

Here’s everything you need to know about the London-born comedian.

Ed Gamble appears as a guest judge on Great British Menu (Credit: BBC Two)

Who is Ed Gamble and what is he famous for?

Ed Gamble is an English comedian, actor and writer, who was a finalist in the 2007 Chortle Student Comedy Awards.

Comedy fans will know him best for co-presenting The Peacock and Gamble Podcast.

Ed is a regular guest on comedy panel shows like Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Would I Lie to You? and Taskmaster.

In fact, Ed won the ninth series of Taskmaster in 2019.

He co-wrote the comedy series Almost Royal and Man Down, as well as starring in them.

The comedian toured with his stand-up show Blood Sugar, in which he talks about his Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis.

How old is he and where is he from?

Edward Stephenson Jamison Gamble was born on March 11 1986 in Hammersmith, London.

He is currently 35 years old.

The comedian attended King’s College School in Wimbledon, before going to Durham University.

He studied philosophy as well as beginning his comedy career performing with the Durham Revue.

The eight regional champions cook their desserts and these lucky guys get to taste them! (Credit: BBC Two)

Why and how did Ed lose seven stone?

Ed speaks openly about losing seven stone.

When he first started stand-up comedy, he was noticeably bigger than he is now.

But as a result of changing his diet and taking up exercise, Ed changed his body shape.

He took up running, and has now taken part in several marathons.

He revealed: “When I was 23 or 24, I lost a lot of weight and started trying to get on top of my lifestyle a bit.”

Ed, who previously weighed 19 stone, shed six stone in as many months.

He told the Daily Star: “I didn’t do a crazy crash diet.

“I just changed my lifestyle – stopped the binge eating, stopped boozing for a while – and it just fell off.

“Then I started getting into exercise and found I enjoyed it.”

Ed made the decision to lose weight when he started getting a few TV bookings.

He said: “I thought it might be nice to shed a few pounds.”

Ed Gamble Type 1 diabetes diagnosis

Doctors diagnosed Ed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 13 years old.

Luckily, his mum was a nurse and noticed he was often thirsty and needing trips to the loo.

He now addresses his condition as part of his performances.

He has since turned his illness into a comedy show, and named his stand-up tour Blood Sugar!

Ed uses a constant blood glucose monitor – a sensor in his stomach sends readings via a transmitter in his skin directly to an app on his phone.

Ed Gamble taking part in Would I Lie to You? (Credit: BBC Two)

Does Ed have a girlfriend or partner?

Ed is engaged to TV production worker Charlie Jamison.

The pair have dated since 2011, when they were set up by mutual friends.

Ed shared an Instagram post on April 25 2020 telling his fans the news that it was the day they were supposed to get married.

He said: “Today should’ve been the day we got married.

“It absolutely sucks that it’s not happening today, but we’re doing pretty well overall.

“We’ve put on outfits (actual wedding outfits are impounded in various shops), and we’ve started drinking.

“Anyway it’s actually too hot a day to get married so it’s worked out for the best.”

Ed appears as a guest judge on Great British Menu on Thursday May 20 2021 at 8pm on BBC Two.

