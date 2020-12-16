Great British Christmas Menu: Who is Kerry Godliman and is she married?

The Great British Christmas Menu continues on BBC Two on Wednesday (December 16 2020), but who is Kerry Godliman and is she married?

The comedian is judging the food on the first-ever festive special of Great British Menu.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star of Netfllix’s After Life.

The judges of Great British Christmas Menu Oliver Peyton, Kerry Godliman and Matthew Fort (Credit: Ashleigh Brown/BBC)

Who is Kerry Godliman?

Kerry, 46, is an English comedian and actor.

She was born in Perivale, West London, and trained at Rose Bruford College in South London.

As well as TV roles, she is a stand-up comedian who has appeared on Live at the Apollo.

Is Kerry a vegetarian?

Kerry is a vegetarian.

The competing chefs have had to provide meat-free versions of their dishes for the Great British Christmas Menu panel.

The vegetarian alternatives are judged alongside those containing meat.

Kerry Godliman in her heartbreaking role as Lisa in Ricky Gervais’ After Life (Credit: Netflix)

What is Kerry famous for?

Kerry is probably best known for working alongside Ricky Gervais.

She played Hannah in Derek, and more recently Lisa in After Life.

Before that, she played the floor manager in Extras.

She’s actually been on our TV screens since 1998, when she first appeared as a WPC in Casualty.

Over her 20 year career, she’s starred in Holby City, The Bill, Spoons, Rush Hour and Doctors.

Viewers may also recognise her from TV shows such as Call the Midwife, Our Girl, Bad Move, Him & Her and Adult Material.

She also had a leading role as Nicky alongside Jack Dee in the ITV comedy Bad Move.

When will After Life series three air?

After Life is returning for season three in 2021.

However, creator Ricky Gervais has said the upcoming third run will be the last.

Speaking to The Sun, he said that he had “already made his mind up” that there wouldn’t be a fourth season.

Ricky stars as widow Tony, who struggles to come to terms with the loss of his wife Lisa.

It also stars Penelope Winton, David Bradley, Ashley Jensen, Paul Kaye, Diane Morgan and Roisin Conaty.

Series one and two of After Life are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Kerry Godliman in Derek, opposite Ricky Gervais (Credit: C4)

Is Kerry married?

Kerry is married to actor Ben Abell.

The pair tied the knot in 2008.

He has had minor roles in The Snowman, Luther and Sherlock.

Does Kerry have kids?

Kerry and Ben have two children together: Elsie, 13, and Frank, 10.

They live together in south London.

Kerry Godliman and Ricky Gervais in After Life (Credit: Netflix)

What happens in episode six of Great British Christmas Menu?

The top three chefs from the dessert and petit fours heats cook for the judges.

Each wants to secure their place as part of the special festive feast in honour of Britain’s key workers.

This week, actor and comedian Kerry Godliman and regular judges Matthew Fort and Oliver Peyton are joined by special guest judge, Beverly Knight MBE.

Andi Oliver hosts.

What happens in the last episode The Banquet?

The show reaches its climax as the winners prepare for the ultimate Christmas feast.

But when a second wave makes a traditional banquet impossible, Andi Oliver and the winning chefs formulate a plan to make sure they deliver on their promise to celebrate the nation’s key workers.

If the workers cannot come to the banquet, they will take it to them, hosting six mini-dinners – and giving others a ‘banquet-in-a-box’ to cook at home.



Great British Christmas Menu airs on Wednesdays at 8pm on BBC Two, until the final on Christmas Eve at 9.15pm.

