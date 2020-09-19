Great British Bake off winner John Whaite suffers from sexsomnia disorder

Great British Bake Off champion John Whaite has revealed he suffers from sexsomnia.

The chef – who won the baking competition back in 2012 – admitted he experiences “night pleasures” due to the condition, in which he gets intimate with his boyfriend in his sleep.

Speaking on Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch, he told host Steph McGovern: “You have night terrors, I have night pleasures because I have sexsomnia…

“In the night, I’ll be fast asleep… My boyfriend wakes up and I’ll be fondling him. He’s having the time of his life and I’m fast asleep.”

What is sexsomnia?

John admitted he has sought medical advice for the issue – in which an individual engages in sexual acts while in non rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep.

The doctor he visited insisted it isn’t a real condition.

However, John did his research, and discovered Eva Longoria’s character Gabrielle Solis suffered the same thing in Desperate Housewives.

He added: “When I lived in London I went to the doctors and he just said that’s not a thing.

“But I went on a doctor website and it’s a real thing. It was in Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria had it!”

What is Steph’s Packed Lunch?

Steph’s Packed Lunch started on Channel 4 this month, with the network promising “celebrity guests, fantastic food, intriguing real-life features and a mix of the best entertainment, lifestyle and consumer news making the headlines”.

The programme also features a studio audience from different communities, who take part across the programme, from chatting to the famous guests to reviewing the day’s news.

Steph previously said: “Look at this team! This is one Packed Lunch of a show, full to the brim with loads of great items, people and food.

“We’re going to have loads of fun and bring the nation positive vibes in the middle of the day, all from our fancy new studio in Leeds.”

