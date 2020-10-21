The Great British Bake Off annoyed some viewers who claimed Peter should be have been this week’s Star Baker – but some backed the judges’ decision.

During Tuesday (October 20) evening’s episode of the popular Channel 4 reality series, the remaining contestants took on the challenges of Pastry Week.

The Great British Bake Off viewers thought Paul and Prue should have named Peter this week’s Star Baker (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on The Great British Bake Off with student Peter?

Peter, a 20-year-old student, did well in the first task and came first in the Technical Challenge, while he similarly received praise for his Showstopper.

For his Signature Bake, creating his own spin on the classic Cornish Pasty, Peter made kedgeree pasties shaped like fish. Judge Paul Hollywood said they looked “fantastic” but were somewhat dry. Prue agreed.

However, he won the Technical Challenge, in which they whipped up some raspberry and caramel eclairs.

GBBO’s Peter is a student at Edinburgh University (Credit: Channel 4)

And for the Showstopper, the student made an impressive blackberry and lemon tart.

It was enough to keep him in the competition, as GBBO’s Linda left the show.

Read more: Bake Off viewers fuming as contestants make ‘illegal’ pasties during pastry week

But for viewers at home, many thought Peter should have been this week’s Star Baker, which he has already won this series.

In the end, the judges chose Laura as Star Baker.

The Great British Bake Off favourite Laura was Pastry Week’s Star Baker (Credit: Channel 4)

What did GBBO viewers say about the Star Baker decision during Pastry Week?

Reacting on Twitter, viewers said the judges ‘robbed’ Peter of this week’s Star Baker.

One fumed: “Peter was first in technical and Laura near the bottom!”

Peter was first in technical and Laura near the bottom!

And now for the other side of this accnt’s purpose: reality tv opinions. Peter was robbed of Star Baker in Pastry week #GBBO — disaster_avi (@AviDisaster) October 21, 2020

Peter was first in technical and Laura near the bottom! He was robbed of star baker big time tonight #GBBO — Martin Sorrell 🏳️‍🌈 (@martinsorrell3) October 20, 2020

Peter was robbed of star baker this week!!! #GBBO — Taniaツ (@TanniieTann) October 20, 2020

Peter was robbed of star baker 😭 #GBBO — Sarah Beakey (@sarahbeakey) October 20, 2020

Me knowing Peter has once again been robbed #GBBO pic.twitter.com/CJ1KyycrFX — Sam (@SamisWWE97) October 20, 2020

However, not everyone felt that way, as some thought Laura deserved to be Star Baker.

“Laura is my fave,” said one fan, adding: “So glad she won Star Baker #gbbo.”

Read more: Great British Bake Off 2020 star Dave Friday announces he’s become a dad

“Laura has been my fave from the start,” another wrote on Twitter. “So glad she got Star Baker this week! Get it girl! #GBBO.”

Someone else said: “Well done, Laura! Well deserved Star Baker this week. I’m going to miss Linda’s smiley face though #GBBO.”

Laura is my fave, so glad she won star baker #gbbo — Tiffany Timms (@TiffanyTimms_) October 20, 2020

Laura has been my fave from the start, so glad she got star baker this week! Get it girl! #GBBO — Elli ⭐ (@Elli_murphy) October 20, 2020

Well done Laura! Well deserved Star Baker this week. I'm going to miss Linda's smiley face though ☹ #GBBO — Sue 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TraineeOAP) October 20, 2020

Do you think Peter should have been this week’s Star Baker? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.