Great British Bake Off viewers were left horrified after Lottie failed to tie her hair up properly in the tent.

Last night saw Sura wave goodbye to the Channel 4 show during chocolate week.

And while some fans were upset to see the former favourite go, others couldn’t help but comment on Lottie’s wild locks.

Great British Bake Off viewers criticised Lottie’s hair (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Bake Off: Matt Lucas has viewers in fits over X-rated pun

During the show, the 31-year-old pantomime producer wore her hair in a ponytail.

However, some fans believed the loose style was still “unhygienic”.

Great British Bake Off: What did viewers say?

At one point, the baker was even forced to blow her hair out of her face.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “I wish Lottie would tie her bloody hair up!!!! #GBBO.”

The pantomime producer wore her hair in a loose ponytail (Credit: Channel 4)

A second complained: “I wouldn’t eat a thing Lottie bakes with her hair dangling all over her bakes.”

Another said: “That strand of hair in front of Lottie’s glasses is giving me anxiety #gbbo.”

A fourth pointed out: “Imagine taking a bite of cake and getting one of her hairs in your mouth.”

While another questioned how Lottie was able to bake properly, saying: “How does that girl (Lottie?) bake with her hair falling over her face like that? #GBBO.”

Lottie, you’re a great baker and a very pretty girl but please in the kitchen tie that hair back!!! 🤯 #GBBO — Amy Jardine (@aaammy___) October 13, 2020

Can someone please tell lottie to tie her hair up! Last thing anyone needs is a hairball brownie! #GBBO #GBBOTwitterBakeAlong — Alexandra Pearson (@alexpearsonUK) October 13, 2020

Lottie blew her hair out of her face (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Win a £250 Amazon voucher!

What happened on The Great British Bake Off?

After some tough decision making from the judges, they revealed that former favourite Sura would be leaving the competition.

It came as a surprise to many, especially after many viewers claimed in previous weeks that she could go all the way.

Next week’s episode of The Great British Bake Off is Pastry Week.

– GBBO continues on Tuesday (October 13) at 8pm on Channel 4

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.