Great British Bake Off star George Aristidou hits back at ‘hateful’ trolls for bombarding him with abuse

Great British Bake Off star George Aristidou has hit back at “hateful” online trolls after he was bombarded with abuse following last night’s show (Tuesday, October 26).

George, 34, from London made it through pastry week by the skin of his teeth after a disaster in the showstopper.

However, that didn’t stop some viewers from savaging him online.

George had a spot of bother with his pie last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Bake Off star George hits back?

It was a tough night in the Bake Off tent last night, as judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith set the remaining contestants some fiendish pastry-based tasks.

First was making ‘chouxnuts’ and then it was making their own filo pastry for baklava.

Read more: Bake Off flooded with complaints over Prue Leith’s ‘toxic’ baking remark

But the real drama happened in the showstopper.

Asked to make a savoury terrine with a pastry top, both Amanda and George had nightmares.

Both failed to put their terrine in the oven in time, and both of their efforts spectacularly collapsed.

Amanda had a baking disaster as well last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Why did the trolls have a go at George?

George also left his sausage filling in the freezer for too long and he worried that he would give Paul and Prue food poisoning.

Despite all of these choux-pas, George survived and Amanda had to walk.

This provoked trolls to contact dad-of-three George directly via Instagram.

And while he did not disclose what was said, he soon hit back.

George hit back at the trolls (Credit: Instagram)

Online abuse bite-back

In his Instagram Stories, George said: “I just wanted to say a huge thank you to all the kind-hearted people who are supporting ALL the bakers with true bake-off spirit! You guys are amazing!

“To the minority who feel it’s ok to privately message hateful opinions to make people feel bad about themselves is not cool.

Read more: Bake Off star Paul Hollywood branded ‘rude’ over ‘hurtful’ comments to Maggie

“Can I just remind you it’s a baking show that we all auditioned for and you do not have to go out of your way to spread hate.”

He finished the message with a trio of well-timed hashtags: “#bekind, #spreadlovenothate and #whodiedandmadeyouthejudge.”