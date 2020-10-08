Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood is the latest star to spark Ofcom complaints after he stated rainbow-coloured bagels represent the NHS.

The 54-year-old baker failed to mention the significance of the rainbow flag in the LGBTQ+ community while sampling bagels on the Channel 4 show.

Instead, Paul told co-star Prue Leith the rainbow actually represented the NHS.

GBBO’s Paul Hollywood has sparked Ofcom complaints (Credit: Channel 4)

Great British Bake Off: What did Paul Hollywood say?

During the Technical Challenge, the Bake Off contestants were tasked with making rainbow bagels.

While chatting with Prue about the meaning behind the rainbow, Paul said: “I think bagels are a great challenge when you’re making bread.

“You’ve got to boil them which is unusual.

“I think the rainbow colours for me, although it originated over in the States, I think it represents the NHS.”

The GBBO judge failed to mention the significance of the rainbow in the LGBTQ+ community (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Great British Bake Off viewers back Sura to win

The rainbow flag has been used as a celebration of the NHS and its frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, traditionally it’s usually associated with the LGBT+ community.

Paul sparks complaints

According to the Mail Online, broadcast regulator Ofcom received 18 complaints over Paul’s comments.

At the time, fans of the show took to Twitter to voice their concerns.

Paul’s comments received 18 complaints (Credit: Channel 4)

One wrote: “Oof, @PaulHollywood saying on GBBO that rainbow bagels symbolise the NHS, rather than LGBTQIA+ made me feel a little uncomfy.”

A second said: “Did Paul Hollywood just say that rainbow bagels represent the NHS?”

A third added: “Paul Hollywood said make RAINBOW COLOURED BAGELS to represent the NHS?? Are you sure sir?”

Another stated: “Rainbow bagels make me think of Pride.”

caught up with #GBBO and really disappointed to heard #PaulHollywood say the #rainbow now basically represents the #NHS. It was created by, and is an integral part, of the gay community. It might seem a small thing, but it's not, it's a hard fought, hard won part of our culture. — Allison Livingstone 🌈 (@Click_Write) October 8, 2020

Read more: Great British Bake Off sparks controversy as viewers claim the wrong contestant was booted off

What happened on The Great British Bake Off?

GBBO’s Rowan only just scraped through last week. And in the latest episode, he struggled to impress judges Paul and Prue with his bagels, soda breads and showstopper.

Now, just three episodes in, a number of viewers are backing 31-year-old pharmacy worker Sura to win. Other names backed for the final are Marc, Hermine and Lottie.

GBBO continues on Tuesday (October 13) at 8pm on Channel 4

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.