Great British Bake Off host Noel Fielding is in hot water with regulatory body Ofcom.

Noel, 47, attracted complaints after he made a series of risqué jokes before the watershed last week.

Noel Fielding made the gags in the Great British Bake Off quarter-final (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Noel Fielding say on Great British Bake Off?

Noel was helping to oversee last week’s quarter-final (Tuesday November 10) when he made the comments.

He told contestant Peter Sawkins that a character he had made up would like to “see him naked”.

Using a wooden spoon with face drawn on to it, Noel asked Peter if he liked Mr Spoon.

When he replied that he loved him, Noel said: “You do? He wants to kiss you. Mr Spoon says he wants to see Peter naked.”

Noel introduced Mr Spoon (Credit: Channel 4)

What other jokes did he make on the show?

There were more to come from Noel.

He suggested co-host Matt Lucas make a nude life-size sculpture of judge Paul Hollywood out of jelly.

According to Noel, the sculpture should feature “lime-flavoured nipples”.

In the end, according to The Sun, 37 viewers complained to Ofcom because of the gags.

ED! has gone to Noel’s reps for comment.

Laura was trolled after making it through to the final (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened to Laura on the Great British Bake Off?

Meanwhile, the series has seen its fair share of controversy in recent weeks.

During Tuesday’s show (November 17), there was shock when fan favourite Hermine was voted off.

This led to contestant Laura Adlington being trolled by unhappy Twitter fans who thought she should have gone.

However, Laura hit back, saying: “It’s OK to be sad if your favourite person didn’t go through, but please remember it’s not my fault.

“I don’t make the decisions. GBBO is all about kindness and I haven’t seen much of that on here.”

