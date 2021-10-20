Great British Bake Off mystery as Noel Fielding disappears during show

Great British Bake Off fans were left scratching their heads last night (Tuesday October 19) when Noel Fielding disappeared.

The Bake Off judge, 48, sparked concerns when colleague Matt Lucas said that Noel was “feeling under the weather”.

It caused viewers to ask where he was.

What happened to Noel on The Great British Bake Off?

It was the baking show’s first-ever German week last night, and the contestants were tasked with making German biscuits and a tiered yeast cake.

However, as the remaining bakers got stuck into their final show-stopper challenge, something was amiss.

As they brought each one to be judged, Matt made an announcement.

“Noel is feeling a little under the weather,” he said.

“But we’re going to carry on and invite Lizzie up to the front with your showstopper, please.”

How did viewers react to Noel’s absence?

When Noel was absent, some wondered what was going on.

One fan said on Twitter: “Where was Noel at the end? #GBBO.”

Another, who had clocked what Matt had said, wrote: “Oh Noel on #GBBO looked extra pale & now they’ve said he’s not well. Hope #NoelFielding is okay?”

A third wrote: “Me knowing Noel is healthy and well and Bake Off was months ago… But… IS HE OKAY??!?!”

Finally, one fan japed: “Noel is feeling under the weather?

“Did Lizzie spike his drink to shut him up? #GBBO.”

Not everyone’s slice of strudel

Despite the concern, comedian Noel has always polarised viewers of the hit show.

He became a host in 2017 when Bake Off moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

However, his quirky style hasn’t always been everyone’s slice of strudel.

Only yesterday (Tuesday October 19), one viewer took to Facebook to share their views on Noel and co-host Matt Lucas.

“Please get rid of Matt and Noel,” the viewer said.

“They’re not in the least bit funny and are highly pointless.”