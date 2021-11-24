Great British Bake Off: Controversial Jurgen elimination sparks Ofcom complaints

Great British Bake Off star Jurgen and his controversial elmination sparked complaints from fans before last night’s tense finale (Tuesday November 23).

Viewers got in touch with TV’s regulatory body to have a moan about the fact that Jurgen had been axed the week before.

Fans missed Jurgen (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Great British Bake Off fans complain to Ofcom regarding Jurgen?

According to Metro newspaper, Ofcom confirmed that it had received 115 complaints on Tuesday regarding Jurgen’s surprise elimination.

The German home baker became a huge fan favourite with his loveable personality and his amazing creations in the tent.

However, viewers were outraged in the semi-final when judge Paul Hollywood dished out his famous Hollywood handshake to Giuseppe, Chigs and Crystelle… but pointedly not to Jurgen.

This sensational snub led many to think that the writing was on the wall for him.

And sure enough…

Jurgen in action (Credit: Channel 4)

What did viewers say about Jurgen’s exit?

Jurgen’s exit poked a hornet’s nest, and viewers were quick to take to social media to express their fury.

One fumed on Twitter: “Safe to say I won’t be watching the final after what Paul did to Jurgen.

“I will boycott the #GBBO final out of solidarity for Jurgen. A brilliant baker/engineer who deserved to be in the final.”

Another exploded: “Not watching the final of #GBBO next week in solidarity with Jurgen.

“Paul Hollywood can stick his patisseries up his arse.”

Please support my friends baking in THE FINAL OF GBBO 2021 @giuseppecooks Chigs and Crystelle. Don't forget the tissues #GBBOFinal #GBBO pic.twitter.com/SLP3jApSC0 — juergenthebread (@juergenthebread) November 23, 2021

Great British Bake Off: Jurgen being Jurgen until the last

In typical Jurgen fashion, he took to Twitter before the final to wish he pals the best of luck.

He said on the social media platform: “Please support my friends baking in THE FINAL OF GBBO 2021 @giuseppecooks Chigs and Crystelle.

“Don’t forget the tissues.”

One replied to his tweet: “Oh Jürgen. I am so sad you are not in the final.”

Another stated: “Sorry but you are the true winner.”