Great British Bake Off Celebrity 2021 kicks off tonight.

Despite lockdown, Channel 4 has managed to secure an impressive group of top tier celebrities this year.

Each episode four celebs with join Matt Lucas in the famous GBBO tent.

Here they’ll attempt to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

After dishing up several dishes, one will be named Star Baker.

And this will go on throughout the week – with an incredible 20 celebrities taking part.

What’s more, it’s all for a very good cause.

Read more: Piers Morgan strops off GMB set during Meghan Markle debate

Great British Bake Off Celebrity 2021 is for Stand Up To Cancer.

This is a joint fundraising effort between Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 – and to date has raised over £62 million.

But just who are the celebs this year? And what time is it on Channel 4?

Here’s the 2021 celebrity line-up:

Daisy Ridley

Will Daisy impress the judges? (Credit: Channel 4)

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley, 28, has also starred in the likes of Murder on the Orient Express, Ophelia and Peter Rabbit.

Read more: Vicar of Dibley actor Trevor Peacock passes away aged 89

James McAvoy

What is that James?! (Credit: Channel 4)

Actor James McAvoy, 41, is well-known for his roles in His Dark Materials, Split, X Men: First Class and Glass.

Kelly Holmes

Kelly appears confident on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Retired British middle distance athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, 50, is an Olympics hero. She’s won two Olympic Gold Medals and in 2018 she was appointed Honorary Colonel of the Royal Armoured Corps.

John Bishop

John Bishop is a huge British star (Credit: SplashNews)

Comedian John Bishop, 54, is a former professional footballer turned funnyman. He’s particularly well-known for The John Bishop Show, his heartwarming Great Whale Rescue documentary and upcoming Doctor Who role.

Tom Allen

Tom Allen is a comedian (Credit: SplashNews)

Comedian Tom Allen, 37, is a stand-up star and is a regular celebrity panelist and game show contestant. He also co-hosted The Great Christmas Bake Off last year.

David Baddiel

David appears scared of Matt Lucas! (Credit: Channel 4)

Comedian David Baddiel, 56, is a stand-up star, novelist and columnist. He’s particularly well-known for his work with Frank Skinner and regularly appearing on comedy panelist shows.

Jade Thirwall

Jade is a Little Mix star (Credit: SplashNews)

Singer Jade Thirwall, 28, is a member of girl group Little Mix. The band won The X Factor in 2011 and have gone on to be one of the most successful girl groups of all time.

Stacey Dooley

Stacey Dooley won 2018’s Strictly (Credit: SplashNews)

Presenter Stacey Dooley, 34, is famous for her celebrated documentary series. She’s presented documentaries on various channels, including BBC and W. She also won Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

KSI

Celebrity KSI is a massive social media star (Credit: Channel 4)

KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, 27, is a YouTube personality and rapper. He’s been ranked in The Times as in the top 100 UK influencers and he has over 12 million YouTube subscribers.

Ade Adepitan

Ade travels the world with his BBC show (Credit: SplashNews)

Presenter and basketball player Ade Adepitan, 47, presents The Travel Show for BBC World News. And is also well-known for hosting the Invictus Games and co-hosting Children In Need.

Philippa Perry

Philippa is a psychotherapist and media personality (Credit: SplashNews)

Psychotherapist and author Philippa, 63, is often on shows like This Morning to lend her expertise. Her books include How to be a Parent, How to Stay Sane and The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read.

Nick Grimshaw

Does Nick know his way around the kitchen? (Credit: SplashNews)

Radio DJ Nick Grimshaw, 36, is best known for hosting various shows for Radio 1. He hosts Drivetime and he was also a judge on the twelfth series of The X Factor.

Rob Beckett

Rob’s hilarious on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: SplashNews)

Comedian Rob, 34, is well-known for being a voiceover for Celebs Go Dating. He’s also been a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats and presents All Together Now on BBC One.

Alexandra Burke

Alexandra is an X Factor winner(Credit: SplashNews)

Singer Alexandra Burke, 32, won the fifth series of The X Factor in 2008. Her song, Hallelujah, reached number one and she’s gone on to star in The Bodyguard and Sister Act The Musical.

Anneka Rice

Anneka is a media personality, painter and comedian (Credit: SplashNews)

Media personality and artist Anneka Rice, 62, is a former BBC journalist and previously hosted Treasure Hunt. She also performs stand-up comedy and regularly exhibits her artwork.

Reece Shearsmith

Reeace is a successful writer and comedian (Credit: SplashNews)

Actor and comedian Reece Shearsmith, 51, created and starred in the sketch show The League of Gentleman. He also co-wrote and starred in Inside No.9.

Dizzee Rascal

Dizzee is a multi-awarding rapper (Credit: SplashNews)

Rapper Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills MBE, 36, is a famous British music star. His hit songs include Fix Up, Look Sharp, Bonkers and Don’t Be Dumb.

Anne-Marie

Anne Marie will try her hand at baking (Credit: Channel 4)

Singer Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson, 29, is known for her pop hits Rockabye, Alarm and Friends.

Nadine Coyle

Nadine gained famed as a Girls Aloud member (Credit: SplashNews)

Singer Nadine Coyle, 35, gained fame as a member of girl group Girls Aloud. The band won Popstars: The Rivals and went on to have 20 top ten hits. Nadine also competed in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2019.

Katherine Ryan

Katherine is a Canadian comedian and actress (Credit: SplashNews)

Comedian Katherine Ryan, 37, is a well-known stand-up comedian and actress. She recently starred in her own Netflix comedy series, The Duchess.

When is Celebrity Great British Bake Off on?

Great British Bake Off Celebrity 2021 stars Monday March 9 at 8pm on Channel 4.

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.