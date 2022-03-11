Series 7 of Grantchester is going to be a sizzler for Reverend Will Davenport, as he’s set to be torn between two women – but who is in the cast of episode one?

The horny Rev meets a new love interest as the series kick off…

So who plays her?

And who else guest stars in the cast of Grantchester series 7 episode one?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Grantchester cast episode one: Elloria Torchia as Maya (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Maya in the cast of Grantchester episode one?

Episode one of Grantchester series 7 kicks off with Will dancing intimately with a woman called Maya in a jazz club.

And the character is set to hang around for a few episodes at least.

Press information from ITV tells us that Will subsequently falls for the pretty newcomer.

However, Maya proves to be a “problematic” love interest for Will.

Talking about his character in series 7, actor Tom Brittney said: “This series really tests Will’s romantic life and relationships.

“A person comes into his life and causes a lot of problems because when Will falls in love, he falls hard.

“Then someone else comes along, who Will wasn’t expecting and they throw a spanner into the works.

“He has a real dilemma on his hands of what to do.

“He needs to choose between following his head or his heart.”

Elloria Torchia joins the cast of Grantchester series 7 as beatnik Maya.

Actress Elloria, 25, is perhaps best known for playing Maggie in The Split.

The actress has also starred in DCI Banks, Indian Summers, Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands, and Broadchurch.

Emma Cunniffe as Maude Fitzgerald in episode one of Grantchester series 7 (Credit: ITV1)

Emma Cunniffe plays Maude Fitzgerald in the cast of Grantchester episode one

Actress Emma Cunniffe, 48, guest stars as Maude Fitzgerald in episode one of Grantchester series 7.

Maude is a green-fingered spinster, who lives with her sister Adele in the once-splendid, but now declining Fitzgerald Estate.

But, when a corpse is found in the grounds, it quickly becomes clear the dead man is the sisters’ brother Lord Edmund Fitzgerald.

As Will and Geordie investigate the Fitzgerald family history, they find themselves looking into Edmund’s own romantic past.

Actress Emma has been acting for more than two decades, and has appeared in heavyweight dramas Cracker and The Lakes.

She recently starred in political thriller Roadkill, and is known for her roles in Silent Witness, Clocking Off, and Unforgotten.

Emma also starred as D.S. Hawthorn in Coronation Street in 2014.

Anna Wilson-Jones as Adele Fitzgerald in Grantchester (Credit: ITV1)

Anna Wilson-Jones stars as Adele Fitzgerald in the cast of Grantchester episode one

Actress Anna Wilson-Jones portrays bride-to-be Adele Fitzgerald.

She’s sister to Maude, and brother Edmund – who turns up dead on the family estate.

Anna, 51, is probably best known for her roles as Juliet Miller in the television series Hotel Babylon and Tim Bisley’s ex-girlfriend Sarah in the series Spaced.

Viewers will know her as Jackie in A Confession, Lady Leadsom in Harlots, and Lady Emma Portman in Victoria.

Michael D. Xavier plays Geordie’s new boss DCI Elliot Wallace

Actor Michael D. Xavier joins the cast of Grantchester series 7 as Geordie’s new boss DCI Elliot Wallace.

When Rev Will Davenport and DI Geordie Keating begin to investigate a murder, they find themselves at odds with Geordie’s new boss DCI Elliot Wallace.

He doesn’t take kindly to Will examining the corpse.

The new DCI yells at Geordie: “What the hell are you doing giving a civilian access to the crime scene?”

Well, it IS a valid question!

Actor Michael D. Xavier is a whooping 6ft 3 tall.

He’s known for playing Dr Steph Belcombe in Gentleman Jack, Patrick Thompson in The Chelsea Detective, and Lieutenant Hamilton Knox in Outlander.

Charlotte Ritchie joins the cast of Grantchester series 7 as Bonnie Evans (Credit: ITV1)

Who else guest stars in series 7?

ITV has confirmed a number of guest stars during series 7, including Call the Midwife actress Charlotte Ritchie.

Charlotte, who played Nurse Barbara Hereward in the BBC period drama, stars as Bonnie Evans in Grantchester series 7.

She appears in episode three onwards.

The actress is also known for playing Alison Cooper in Ghosts, George in Feel Good, Alison in Dead Pixels, and Melissa ‘Oregon’ Shawcross in Dead Meat.

Other guest stars include Janie Dee of Official Secrets fame, The English Patient’s Philip Whitchurch, and Nip/Tuck’s Rowena King.

In episode two, David Boyle stars as Douglas Rickman, Kirsty Besterman plays Melanie Carmichael, and Boadicea Ricketts is Velma Sawyer.

Episode three stars Steven Blake as Danny Smart, Isaac Highams as Ernie Evans, and Tom Glenister (yes, son of Robert!) as Jim.

ITV has yet to reveal the guest stars in the later episodes…

Grantchester series 7 starts on Friday March 11 2022 at 9pm on ITV1 and the ITV Hub.

