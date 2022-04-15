Series 7 of Grantchester is in full swing with Robson Green back in the saddle as DI Geordie Keating.

The much-loved actor, 57, is one of TV’s most bankable stars, but he didn’t have the easiest start in life.

One of four children, Robson admitted he was “scared” of his father.

The family lived in Dudley, Northumberland, where Robson’s dad worked as a miner.

According to the Unchained Melody singer, people in the village were struggling financially.

Robson’s father, whose name was also Robson, was just 15 when he started working in the mines.

He tragically saw his brother Billy “crushed and paralysed from the neck down” after an accident in the pit.

Robson Green had a ‘difficult’ relationship with his father (Credit: Splash News)

“In denial”

Recalling the tension between him and his father, Robson recalled the time he was playing football and lost one of his shoes after which he said his dad “gave me the biggest hiding of my life”.

Speaking about his childhood, the actor previously told The Herald Sun: “I had to bring my mother money for us to survive.

“I was becoming more estranged from my father and I was reminded by certain people that I was in denial about it.”

The actor is currently starring in the seventh series of Grantchester (Credit: Kudos for ITV)

Repairing the relationship

Deciding to repair their relationship, Robson said he was able to make amends with his dad by getting back in touch with him.

“I told him he was an idiot. I probably was sometimes myself, but I didn’t deserve half the stuff I was given and reminded him of that,” he revealed.

The actor said his father initially denied there was a problem between the pair, with Robson pointing out that that was the “barrier” between them.

Eventually the pair made amends with the father-of-one- revealing: “I said to him with everything that went on, we’ve talked about it, I forgive you now. Let’s get on with it.”

Robson Green healed the rift with his father, Robson, after reaching out to him (Credit: ITV)

Proud father

Robson’s father sadly died in 2009, aged 73.

Speaking at his funeral, the actor paid tribute to his father, who he said had endured “the most dangerous job in the world”.

Amazed at how he was able to feed a family with four children, he said he ‘now knew how hard his dad must have worked’.

Robson is a proud father to his son, Taylor, 21, who he shares with his ex-wife Vanya Seager.

The Soldier Soldier star now lives with his partner Zoila Short in Northumberland.

Grantchester is on Friday, April 15, at 9pm on ITV.

