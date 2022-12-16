Granite Harbour on BBC One: Who killed Clellan Coburn? Your ending explained here…

Granite Harbour has come to a dramatic conclusion, and you might just need that ending explained…

All the drama came to a head in the third and final episode of the BBC One drama (Friday December 16 2022).

Granite Harbour followed the murder of oil tycoon Clellan Coburn…

New police recruit Lance Corporal Davis Lindo tried to solve the case along with the rest of the Aberdeen Police team.

So, how did the drama end? Did Lindo solve the murder?

Here’s your Granite Harbour ending explained!

***Warning: spoilers from Granite Harbour series 1 ahead***

Fiona Bell as Isla Breck in the cast of Granite Harbour (Credit: BBC One)

Who kidnapped Isla Breck? Why was she in Rory Dashford’s home?

In the first episode of the BBC One drama, Lindo and Bart tracked Isla Breck when she was named as a connection to Clellan Coburn’s murder case.

But, at the end of the episode, someone grabbed her from the street and put her in their van!

Lindo bravely jumped in the van along with her, and luckily Bart was able to track down the van where Lindo was found.

But the van driver and Isla Breck were gone…

It was later revealed that Isla’s husband, Frank Breck, was killed whilst working for Clellan’s oil rigs.

But why someone would kidnap her was still unclear at that point.

In episode 2, Ewan MacClure said that Clellan’s brother Shay had ordered him to kidnap Isla.

Ewan said he was told to take her because she had “damaging information” about Clellan, to the point that Shay believed Isla had killed him.

But when Isla turned up in the home of oil rig worker Rory Dashford (whose keys were found with Clellan’s body), we were even more confused!

Lindo – who DCI Cora Macmillan (Dawn Steele) had struck off for repeatedly breaking protocol – turned up at Rory’s home to question him.

He discovered Isla in the home after hearing her and demanded answers.

Isla revealed that she and Shay Coburn actually had a romantic relationship!

She thought that Shay kidnapped her because she knew too much; she believed that Shay killed Clellan and he was framing her.

Clellan changed his will for Karolina Andersen… (Credit: BBC One)

Granite Harbour ending explained: Why did Clellan change his will?

Clellan changed his will to leave everything to Karolina Andersen, the new energy official he had been working with.

But why did Clellan disinherit his brother Shay and leave everything to Karolina?

Karolina insisted that she DID know about the money, but Shay didn’t.

When Bart was re-listening to Karolina’s testimony, she said a Norwegian word – “Tøffelhelt”.

The word revealed the password to a flash drive she owned.

Information on this flash drive revealed that Karolina knew Isla far better than she let on.

DI Jaiyush Mallick theorised that she seduced Clellan to convince him to leave her his money.

He also theorised that Karolina hired Isla to kill Clellan and would pay her out for Frank’s accident in return.

But Karolina (The Boys star Katia Winter) completely shut down this theory.

She said she’d reached a settlement with Isla to save the company and stop Isla from revealing the company’s bad health and safety conditions.

So, Clellan did change his will purely because he believed Karolina would run the company better than his brother Shay.

Ewan MacClure had a far bigger connection to the case than we first realised… (Credit: BBC)

How were Ewan MacClure and Isla Breck connected?

When Ewan MacClure kidnapped Isla (Fiona Bell) once again from the hospital, the police were left even more confused than ever.

Isla found a picture in Ewan’s car of a woman she called Isabelle, and Isla was clearly shocked by the photo.

Ewan tied Isla up and took her to her husband Frank Breck’s grave.

Using photos found in Ewan’s apartment, Lindo realised that Isabelle was Ewan’s mother, and a friend of Isla.

And Frank Breck was Ewan’s father, which was confirmed by DNA!

Ewan wanted revenge on Isla and the Coburns for what happened to his father.

Isla confirmed to Ewan that she always knew that her best friend and Frank had had a relationship, but that Isabelle disappeared one day and Isla never knew why.

Ewan believed Isla was to blame for keeping Frank and Isabelle apart, and that’s why he kidnapped her again.

But Isla confirmed she had nothing to do with keeping them apart, or keeping Ewan away from his father.

Granite Harbour ending explained: Lindo solved the case in the end! (Credit: BBC)

Granite Harbour ending explained: Who killed Clellan Coburn?

When Clellan Coburn, a big name in the Aberdeen oil industry was found dead, a lot of suspects were on the list.

These included new energy president Karolina Andersson, who he had left his fortune to, and his suspicious brother Shay Coburn.

Local workers Ewan MacClure and Rory Dashford were also suspicious characters.

But who was it who ultimately killed Clellan Coburn?

DCI Macmillan interrogated Shay and, when she suggested that Shay had killed Clellan when he found out he was disinherited, Shay simply said “he wasn’t supposed to die”.

Shay DID hire Ewan to threaten and startle Clellan, but he wasn’t supposed to kill him.

Shay turned up to find Clellan dead, and didn’t know what had gone wrong or why Ewan killed him.

Ewan presumably killed Clellan because he blamed him for his father’s death, and he planned to kill Isla too…

How did Granite Harbour end?

Lindo tracked Ewan and Isla down to Frank’s grave, but Ewan was clearly in an emotional state and was armed, so it was a pretty tense situation.

When Ewan spotted Lindo hiding in the trees, he demanded to speak with him. Lindo said he would only speak with him if he let Isla go.

As they spoke, things grew more volatile, and Bart helped Isla escape.

Ewan had his gun pointed at Lindo and, with Lindo unarmed, it looked like he might not make it out alive!

But Ewan ultimately fell to his knees and was arrested.

The episode ended with the team celebrating in the pub after solving the case, and Lindo was reinstated in his position.

Lindo shared a sweet moment with local Aberdonian Sandy, and it looked like Lindo was going to be happy to stay in Aberdeen.

But did anyone else think there was some chemistry between Bart and Lindo too?!

We’ll have to hope we get another series to follow Granite Harbour series 1 to see more from Lindo and the team in Aberdeen…

Granite Harbour episodes 1-3 are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

